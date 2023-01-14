'Your car's running away': Moment furious motorist confronts cyclist on the road as his car rolls away mid-row

14 January 2023, 14:16

The man was left chasing after his car
The man was left chasing after his car. Picture: Twitter/Northfield cyclist

By Emma Soteriou

A furious motorist confronted a cyclist he overtook in the middle of the road only to realise that his car had rolled off mid-row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cyclist involved shared a clip of the bizarre moment online, which took place on Spring Lane near the M24 in Solihull.

He claimed he had indicated to go right 50 yards before the turning, which led to him being "brake checked" by the vehicle.

He said the incident was "only worthy of a 'warning letter sent for inconsiderate driving' from Warwickshire Police".

The motorist could be seen furiously climbing out of his car after the cyclist reacted to the deliberate move shouting "Really?" and "Oi".

The man marched over to confront the cyclist, angrily asking: "What's wrong with you you tw**?"

Warning - footage on link contains swearing

The cyclist said: "Don't overtake when I'm indicating right please."

But the heated row was soon cut short when the driver realised his car had begun rolling away down the street.

"Your car's running away, your car's running away, careful," the cyclist said. 

The driver and his passenger quickly turned and ran after the car until he managed to reach inside and put the handbrake on.

The elderly man lashed out once more, saying "what on earth is wrong with you man?" before climbing back into his car and driving off.

Reacting to the video from the 'Northfield cyclist', many defended him while others argued the driver may have been right to overtake as there was "enough time" before his turning.

