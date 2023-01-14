'There was no barking, just screaming': Woman, 28, shouted 'turn back' as she was mauled to death by dogs in Surrey

14 January 2023, 09:31

Police are investigating what happened in the dog attack
Police are investigating what happened in the dog attack. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A woman who was killed by the dogs she was walking at a beauty spot in Surrey was heard screaming "turn back" to passers-by.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 28-year-old, who has not been named, was walking eight dogs at the time.

They were rounded up at the scene by armed officers and remain in the care of police as they investigate the woman's death.

Another woman was bitten as she tried to help the victim. She was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening and she has since been discharged.

Police cordons have since been lifted after a large area of the North Downs in the Surrey countryside was sealed off following the incident.

Read more: London woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs she was walking at Surrey beauty spot

Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham
Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham. Picture: Alamy

An eyewitness said she was riding on horseback with her friend when they saw the woman who was killed on the floor "being attacked by multiple dogs".

"She screamed at us to turn back and with that, two of the loose dogs ran towards us and the horses... my horse spun round and bolted and I eventually fell," Sue Dove told Sky.

She said she had been left feeling "lots of different emotions".

Meanwhile, other witnesses have recalled the terror of the dog walker amid the attack.

"There was no barking – just her screaming," a source told the Mail.

"She was being attacked, she was trying to sit up, but with the dogs around her and going for her arms she couldn't do it. It was a frenzy."

Another source told the paper: "Most of [the dogs] may have been still on their leads.

"They were tangled round her, meaning she couldn't stand. It was impossible for them to get away, so in their frenzy they just went for what was in front of them."

One woman died and a second was taken to hospital with dog bites
One woman died and a second was taken to hospital with dog bites. Picture: Alamy

Armed police were called to the scene on Gravelly Hill, Caterham after the attack at 2.45pm on Thursday.

Inspector Lyndsey Whatley, Borough Commander for Tandridge, said: "This is a tragic incident where a young woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

"I know that yesterday's events will be of real concern to the local community and I would like to reassure residents that we are confident all the dogs involved are in the custody of police whilst we investigate the circumstances of what has happened.

"Officers will remain in the area of Gravelly Hill today whilst enquiries continue and if you have any information but have not yet spoken to police then please contact us."

Inspector Lyndsey Whatley speaks outside Caterham Police Station
Inspector Lyndsey Whatley speaks outside Caterham Police Station. Picture: Alamy

Police are trying to investigate if the woman was a professional dog walker.

"We know the owners of all the dogs and are in contact with them over their animals. The two women involved in the incident did not know each other and we are trying to establish if one when to the assistance of the other and suffered her injuries as a result," a police source said.

Armed officers attended with support from the National Police Air Service and detained the dogs.

Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon. This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody.

A heavy police presence at the scene this morning
A heavy police presence at the scene this morning. Picture: Alamy

"Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate."

People had complained about being chased on the country lane, along with horses, reports said.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "Sadly, despite best efforts of paramedics, a woman in her twenties was pronounced dead at the scene. Although formal identification is yet to take place, her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The dogs were chasing horses before the woman was attacked, according to reports
The dogs were chasing horses before the woman was attacked, according to reports. Picture: Alamy

"A second woman is in hospital receiving treatment for dog bites. Her condition is not life-threatening. Armed officers, with support from the National Police Air Service, detained a total of seven dogs at the scene and they are in police custody.

"Several road closures are in place around Gravelley Hill and officers remain at the scene."

Claire Coutinho, the MP for East Surrey, said: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of the lady who has died following a dog attack in Caterham this afternoon. Another lady was injured but is thankfully recovering in hospital.

"Thank you to the paramedics for their efforts at the scene, and officers from Surrey Police who controlled the situation so quickly."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gas explosion

Lithuanian gas explosion blamed on technical malfunction

Wrecked buildings

Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Wrecked dwelling

Five killed as air strike hits churches in Myanmar

Car wreckage

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians during raid

Mega Millions Jackpot players

One US ticketholder scoops 1.35 billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot

British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari has been executed by Iran

'Callous and cowardly': Rishi Sunak condemns Iran's decision to execute British man accused of spying for MI6

Ray Cordeiro

Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for six decades dies aged 98

Soldiers stand watch as supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro depart their encampment outside army headquarters

Brazilian supreme court approves investigation into Bolsonaro over Congress riot

The Tate brothers are appealing their detention

Andrew Tate lawyer says he should not be judged based on his social media personality 'which may not be who he is'

Lisa Marie Presley died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley to be buried with son Benjamin at Elvis's Graceland estate

Harry says he kept out details about William and the King

Harry: 'I left out details about Charles and William as they'll never forgive me and I worry about Charlotte and Louis'

Germany Coal Mine Protests

German village clearance continues as Greta Thunberg visits site

The tragedy happened in the 20th arrondissement of Paris

Girl, 3, dies after getting into washing machine when the doors shut automatically as family ate dinner

Sky Sports presenter Charlie Webster has paid tribute to her friend

British athlete who survived childhood rape takes own life as ex-Sky Sports presenter pays tribute

Music stock

Robbie Bachman, of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies aged 69

A severe cold weather alert has been issued

Severe cold weather alert issued as Britain braces for snow and hail with temperatures set to plunge again

Latest News

See more Latest News

Authorities are working to put the fire out

Gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia hit by explosion

g

'Women in their 90s being held in A&E waiting rooms for 40 hours', junior doctor warns

Severe Weather Tornado

At least nine dead as tornadoes hit southern states

1

Boris Johnson will stand in his current Uxbridge seat in the general election, Rishi Sunak says
School Shooting Newport News

Some knew boy had gun before Virginia teacher shot, official says

1

Oldest double jeopardy killer finally gets justice as man jailed for life for teen's 1975 murder
n

Cash-hungry councils hand out 20,000 parking fines every day

Ezra Miller

Actor Ezra Miller handed fine and probation after home break-in

Kevin Spacey after a court appearance in July 2022

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to seven new sex assault charges

Russian self-propelled 152.4 mm howitzers Msta fire on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium
'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance
NHS cried wolf

NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

Iain Dale: I don't believe the NHS has been defunded

Iain Dale: I don't believe that the health service has been defunded

Andrew Marr speaks about the bloody battle for Soledar

Marr: Russia has turned Soledar into the Ypres or Stalingrad of the 21st century - what does peace look like to them?
NHS

'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit