'There was no barking, just screaming': Woman, 28, shouted 'turn back' as she was mauled to death by dogs in Surrey

Police are investigating what happened in the dog attack. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A woman who was killed by the dogs she was walking at a beauty spot in Surrey was heard screaming "turn back" to passers-by.

The 28-year-old, who has not been named, was walking eight dogs at the time.

They were rounded up at the scene by armed officers and remain in the care of police as they investigate the woman's death.

Another woman was bitten as she tried to help the victim. She was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening and she has since been discharged.

Police cordons have since been lifted after a large area of the North Downs in the Surrey countryside was sealed off following the incident.

Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham. Picture: Alamy

An eyewitness said she was riding on horseback with her friend when they saw the woman who was killed on the floor "being attacked by multiple dogs".

"She screamed at us to turn back and with that, two of the loose dogs ran towards us and the horses... my horse spun round and bolted and I eventually fell," Sue Dove told Sky.

She said she had been left feeling "lots of different emotions".

Meanwhile, other witnesses have recalled the terror of the dog walker amid the attack.

"There was no barking – just her screaming," a source told the Mail.

"She was being attacked, she was trying to sit up, but with the dogs around her and going for her arms she couldn't do it. It was a frenzy."

Another source told the paper: "Most of [the dogs] may have been still on their leads.

"They were tangled round her, meaning she couldn't stand. It was impossible for them to get away, so in their frenzy they just went for what was in front of them."

One woman died and a second was taken to hospital with dog bites. Picture: Alamy

Armed police were called to the scene on Gravelly Hill, Caterham after the attack at 2.45pm on Thursday.

Inspector Lyndsey Whatley, Borough Commander for Tandridge, said: "This is a tragic incident where a young woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

"I know that yesterday's events will be of real concern to the local community and I would like to reassure residents that we are confident all the dogs involved are in the custody of police whilst we investigate the circumstances of what has happened.

"Officers will remain in the area of Gravelly Hill today whilst enquiries continue and if you have any information but have not yet spoken to police then please contact us."

Inspector Lyndsey Whatley speaks outside Caterham Police Station. Picture: Alamy

Police are trying to investigate if the woman was a professional dog walker.

"We know the owners of all the dogs and are in contact with them over their animals. The two women involved in the incident did not know each other and we are trying to establish if one when to the assistance of the other and suffered her injuries as a result," a police source said.

Armed officers attended with support from the National Police Air Service and detained the dogs.

Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon. This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody.

A heavy police presence at the scene this morning. Picture: Alamy

"Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate."

People had complained about being chased on the country lane, along with horses, reports said.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "Sadly, despite best efforts of paramedics, a woman in her twenties was pronounced dead at the scene. Although formal identification is yet to take place, her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The dogs were chasing horses before the woman was attacked, according to reports. Picture: Alamy

"A second woman is in hospital receiving treatment for dog bites. Her condition is not life-threatening. Armed officers, with support from the National Police Air Service, detained a total of seven dogs at the scene and they are in police custody.

"Several road closures are in place around Gravelley Hill and officers remain at the scene."

Claire Coutinho, the MP for East Surrey, said: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of the lady who has died following a dog attack in Caterham this afternoon. Another lady was injured but is thankfully recovering in hospital.

"Thank you to the paramedics for their efforts at the scene, and officers from Surrey Police who controlled the situation so quickly."