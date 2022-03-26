Monarchy will 'support' any decisions by Caribbean nations to become republics

26 March 2022, 09:25

The Duke of Cambridge said any decision by Caribbean nations to become republics will be supported with "pride and respect"
The Duke of Cambridge said any decision by Caribbean nations to become republics will be supported with "pride and respect". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Duke of Cambridge has signalled any decision by Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas to break away from the British monarchy and become republics will be supported with "pride and respect" by the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William has visited the three nations during his Caribbean tour with Kate, and his comments will reverberate around the region where five other countries also have the Queen as head of state.

Speaking on the penultimate night of the Cambridge's visit to the Bahamas, the future king told guests, who included the country's prime minister Philip Davis, that whatever the future holds the bonds between the UK and the nations will "endure".

The duke said: "Next year, I know you are all looking forward to celebrating fifty years of independence - your Golden Anniversary.

"And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this:

"We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future.

"Relationships evolve. Friendship endures."

Read more: 'They must pay': William and Kate face more slavery controversy in Bahamas

Read more: Whoopi Goldberg sparks fury by demanding royal family apologise for slavery

Barbados took the historic move of replacing the Queen as head of state in November, and elected its first president during a ceremony witnessed by the Prince of Wales.

William's comments are likely to be interpreted as an acknowledgement of forces already in motion, as Jamaica's prime minister Andrew Holness suggested to the couple his country may be the next to become a republic.

He told the Cambridges, when he welcomed them to Kingston on Wednesday, Jamaica was "moving on" and intended to "fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country".

A few days after the royals left Belize, prime minister Johnny Briceno's government indicated the People's Constitutional

Commission, a new body, will be consulting across the country on the issue of the continuing decolonisation process.

Read more: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies on tour aged 50

Read more: Kate and Will mocked over 'tone deaf' photo as Jamaican PM suggests ditching monarchy

Henry Charles Usher, minister for constitutional and political reform, reportedly told Belize's parliament on Thursday: "Madame Speaker, the decolonisation process is enveloping the Caribbean region.

"Perhaps it is time for Belize to take the next step in truly owning our independence. But it is a matter that the people of Belize must decide on."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protests are taking place at UK ports over the sacking of hundreds of seafarers

Protesters at UK ports call for P&O Ferries boss to quit after sacking 800 staff

Bus drivers are to stage a 48-hour strike next week

London bus strike to cause 48-hour travel chaos after workers reject pay offer

Akshata Murthy owns a stake "worth hundreds of millions" in Infosys, founded by her father, which is still operating in Moscow

Rishi Sunak's wife 'gets £12million in dividends' from company still operating in Russia

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for rock band The Foo Fighters has died

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death 'could be drugs-related' police say

Russian forces have suffered heavier casualties than they expected as a result of Ukrainian resistance

Kremlin hints at retreat as Russian commander 'killed by own troops'

The incident happened on Globe Road in Bethnal Green

Murder probe launched after London mum knifed to death while children were at school

The European Causeway has been detained days after safety concerns were raised as a result of P&O sacking all their staff and replacing them with agency workers

P&O ship deemed 'unfit to sail' and detained for 'staff training failures'

The east London school has apologised for the incident.

Child Q: Hackney school apologises after black girl, 15, strip-searched

shapps

Grant Shapps told about 'challenges' to P&O Ferries but not staff lay-offs in meeting

Three people have been jailed for the murder of Dr Gary Jenkins (top)

Two men and girl, 17, jailed for life for homophobic 'torture' and murder of doctor

weather

Britain to see 20C highs this weekend before temperatures drop below freezing

Weather

Whoopi Goldberg has been criticised for insisting the royal family apologise.

Whoopi Goldberg sparks fury by demanding royal family apologise for slavery

dawn ward

Real Housewives' Dawn Ward weeps as she is cleared of anti-Semitic abuse charges

Derek Mackay and Nicola Sturgeon in 2016, the year after the ferries contract was signed.

Calls for shamed former SNP minister to answer to MSPs over ferries fiasco

Kyrell Matthews was killed in October 2019

Kyrell Matthews: Man jailed for life for murdering partner's two-year-old son

chihuahua

Cotswold town terrorised by two 'hooligan' chihuahuas who attacked ex-police dog

Latest News

See more Latest News

The US and Polish presidents

Joe Biden tells Polish leader: Your freedom is ours

A casualty after a Chernihiv raid

Residents fear shelled city in north Ukraine could become ‘next Mariupol’
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile

US seeks tighter UN sanctions after North Korea missile test

Russia Ukraine War

Russia may shift war aims as 300 reported dead in Ukraine theatre
Saudi Arabia

Yemen rebels attack oil depot in Saudi city ahead of F1 grand prix
Russia Ukraine War US Europe

Joe Biden praises Poland for helping millions of Ukrainian refugees
Russia Ukraine War

Russia accused of war crimes after Mariupol theatre death toll put at 300
Amusement Park Death Florida

Boy, 14, dies after falling from Florida theme park ride

Saudi Arabia

Fire rages at oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race

Russia Ukraine War US Europe

Joe Biden visits US troops near Poland-Ukraine border

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin
Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: The 2020s feels like the 1970s but with worse music
Female athletes racing against 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medalist

Female athletes racing 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medallist
Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police