Morrisons cuts sick pay for unvaccinated workers

Morrisons said the policy applies only to workers who are unvaccinated by choice. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Morrisons has confirmed it has cut the sick pay of workers who are unvaccinated against coronavirus.

Staff who have not been jabbed and have to self-isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case receive a rate of £96.35 a week, the Statutory Sick Pay minimum.

Morrisons said this applies only to workers who are unvaccinated by choice and not those who are exempt for medical reasons.

All staff who test positive for Covid receive normal sick pay.

The supermarket giant pays at least £10 an hour.

Under current rules in England, unvaccinated people must isolate for 10 days if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus, even if they do not test positive.

Close contacts who are fully vaccinated do not have to isolate but are advised to take lateral flow tests for seven days.

A Morrisons spokesman said: "Any colleague who tests positive or has any symptoms is entitled to normal company sick pay.

"Colleagues who need to isolate because they have been in contact with a positive case; and are unvaccinated (and don't have mitigating circumstances which mean they couldn't be vaccinated) are entitled to statutory sick pay."

The policy was first mentioned by chief executive Dave Potts in a conference call with investors last September, according to the Guardian.

Other companies who have amended sick pay for unvaccinated include Ikea, Next and Ocado.