Mother, 45, arrested 'after abandoning five-year-old daughter to drink all day' on Mallorca holiday

A 45-year-old mother has been arrested in Mallorca after police alleged she had abandoned her five-year-old child to go out drinking.

Fellow tourists helped care for the girl at a resort on the Spanish island until hotel staff intervened and refused to serve her more booze.

Officers claimed the woman, who has not been named, drank beer from the moment she woke up until she went to bed.

She had begun drinking from the day she got to her hotel in Manacor, Mallorca's second largest town.

Police arrived and took the girl to a "specialist centre" until her father could fly out from Ireland the next day.

The country's National Police said: "She left the youngster alone so she could drink alcohol.

"She began drinking the first day she arrived at a hotel in Manacor.

"She drank large amounts and consumed alcohol from the moment she got up to the moment she went to bed.

"She drank beer only and the little girl was cared for by the other tourists she had got to know in the same hotel who also had a little girl.

"Those holidaymakers ended up feeding her, putting sun cream on her and buying her arm bands for the pool as well as making sure she showered and was kept clean."

The woman was arrested in her hotel room after she "finally" opened the door "in a state of obvious drunkenness".

It is expected that social services in Ireland will be notified.