Mr Potato Head becomes 'Potato Head' after going gender neutral

25 February 2021, 19:44 | Updated: 25 February 2021, 20:19

Mr Potato Head will now be known only as "Potato Head"
Mr Potato Head will now be known only as "Potato Head". Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Mr Potato Head will become known as simply "Potato Head" after Hasbro announced it is dropping the toy's pronouns.

The toy manufacturers have decided to give the 70-year-old plaything a makeover to bring it in line with society's changing image.

Mrs Potato Head, Mr Potato Head's wife, will also lose her pronoun and become known as "Potato Head", the brand announced.

The change will come into effect from the Autumn, when Hasbro will sell Potato Head family kits.

Each pack will come with two non-gendered "adult" potatoes, one "baby" spud, and 42 accessories, allowing children to reflect what their own family looks like, whether it be traditional or non-traditional.

The company said the old versions of the dolls will still "live on as part of the brand".

The toy manufacturers have decided to give the 70-year-old plaything a makeover to bring it in line with society's changing image
The toy manufacturers have decided to give the 70-year-old plaything a makeover to bring it in line with society's changing image. Picture: PA

Hasbro Senior Vice President Kimberly Boyd said the new changes were being brought in as Mr and Mrs Potato head's current gender identities were 'limiting' to children.

She told Fast Company: "Culture has evolved. Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences.

"The way the brand currently exists - with the 'Mr.' and 'Mrs.' - is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.'  

"Kids like dressing up the toy, then playing out scenarios from their life. This often takes the form of creating little potato families, because they're learning what it means to be in a family."

The married couple were brought to life in the Toy Story franchise, in which Mr Potato Head would angrily demand characters remembered his title.

The plastic spud told Woody: "That's Mr Potato Head to you, you back-stabbing murderer," after the cowboy accidentally pushed Buzz Lightyear out a window.

The toy was first released to the masses in 1952 as a kit of parts and accessories like moustache and pipe which children could stick into a real potato to create a character.

Mrs. Potato Head was born the following year with a feminine accessory kit including high heels and hair bows. 

One million kits were sold in the first year alone, making them hugely popular.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen has urged those who are hesitant about the Covid vaccine to think about others

Queen urges those worried about Covid jab to 'think about others rather than themselves'
Virus Outbreak Europe Summit

EU leaders vow to accelerate rollout of Covid-19 vaccines

People walk past a rough sleeper.

Rough sleeper numbers plunge 37% in England during pandemic

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot and bulldogs stolen by armed robbers in LA
The worldwide coronavirus death toll has topped 2.5 million

Worldwide Covid death toll hits 2.5 million as fatalities slow down
Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore would ‘chuckle’ at plans to plant trees in his honour, daughter says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim

Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim
Prisoners not receiving priority status in the Covid vaccination programme is both "depressing and confusing", LBC has been told.

'Prisoners not having Covid vaccine priority is depressing and confusing'
Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan
Gavin Williamson shouldn't have cancelled exams, teacher tells James O'Brien

Gavin Williamson cancelling exams was a mistake, teacher tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien caller worries about police accessing vaccine passport location data

James O'Brien caller worries police could track his location via a vaccine passport
Nick Ferrari spoke to the Conservative peer

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Lord Wolfson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London