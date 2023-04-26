Blue scrawls 'vandalising' centuries-old statue at National Trust may have been done by kids with crayons

26 April 2023, 00:16

Blue scribbles found on a two-centuries-old statue at a National Trust site may have been done by children who were given crayons at the conservation site, the charity has admitted.
Blue scribbles found on a two-centuries-old statue at a National Trust site may have been done by children who were given crayons at the conservation site, the charity has admitted. Picture: National Trust

By Chris Samuel

Blue scribbles found on a two-centuries-old statue at a National Trust site may have been done by children who were given crayons at the conservation site, the charity has admitted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The organisation said it was "dismayed" earlier this month after the sculpture of Roman nymph Sabrina as well as a memorial for landscape architect and renowned gardener Lancelot "Capability" Brown at Croome Court in Worcestershire were defaced.

Blue scrawls were found all over the face, arms, and torso of the Sabrina statue on April 8, with the Brown memorial at the Neo-Palladian mansion was also defaced.

After being advised by conservators on how best to clean the statue, the Trust has since removed the marks although work on the Brown memorial at the Neo-Palladian mansion is ongoing.

Read more: Brits need to accept they are poorer or they will make inflation worse, top Bank of England official insists

The statue of the Roman nymph Sabrina at Croome Court
The statue of the Roman nymph Sabrina at Croome Court . Picture: National Trust
The culprits draw what appears to be a dress on the centuries-old sculpture
The culprits draw what appears to be a dress on the centuries-old sculpture. Picture: National Trust

A sign was placed in front saying the trust was "utterly shocked at the vandalism".

However, it appears it may have been caused by children using crayon packs handed out by the trust at the site.

A National Trust spokesperson told MailOnline: "Like lots of other heritage organisations, we regularly run events for families and we often issue pencils or crayons.

Read more: Harry claims he was blocked in getting apology from Rupert Murdoch 'to ensure Charles would be accepted as King'

The National Trust has admitted that it could have been done by children who were given crayons at the site.
The National Trust has admitted that it could have been done by children who were given crayons at the site. Picture: National Trust

"We have been able to remove the crayon from the Sabrina statue and we are in the process of cleaning the Lancelot Capability Brown Memorial.

"Disappointing as they are, incidents like this are very rare considering the millions of visitors who enjoy and respect the places in our care."

The statue of Sabrina was carved from Coade stone by John Bacon, and was made at some point between the 1780s and 1802.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Suella Braverman will speak on her vision of policing

'Focus on criminal justice not social justice': Braverman tells police to use common sense over political correctness

Harry's witness statement was published on Tuesday

Harry claims he was blocked in getting apology from Rupert Murdoch 'to ensure Charles would be accepted as King'

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has suggested that Brits trapped in Khartoum amid fierce fighting should take a cab from Sudanese capital to an airfield 30km outside the city if they can't get a car.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace suggests Brits trapped in war-torn Sudan could get a taxi to flee capital

Lucy Letby denies a string of murder and attempted murder charges

Lucy Letby 'took picture of sympathy card she sent to parents of baby she allegedly murdered to remember her kind words'

Glenique Frank said she has not cheated but apologised for entering in the female category

Trans athlete defends decision to run in female category at London Marathon after being accused of 'exploiting loophole'

Huw Pill said if Brits don't accept they are poorer and keep spending like before, inflation will get worse

Brits need to accept they are poorer or they will make inflation worse, top Bank of England official insists

Andrew Marr has said time is very short for an evacuation of British nationals trapped in war-torn Sudan, as the ceasefire just about holds out.

Andrew Marr: Time's short for Brit evacuations from war-ravaged Sudan as the ceasefire just about holds

Lee is due to be sentenced over the act

Sunderland man, 40, captured seagull and masturbated over it as he watched porn in 'bizarre' offence

Exclusive
Humza Yousaf said he has not spoken to Nicola Sturgeon since her husband's arrest

I haven't spoken to Nicola Sturgeon since husband's arrest, Humza Yousaf reveals as ex-FM re-emerges at Holyrood

Prince Harry to 'sit 10 rows' behind other royals at coronation, insider claims

Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit

The first flight carrying British nationals has left Sudan

First RAF flight evacuating Brits from Sudan leaves war-torn country - with two more to take place overnight

Ashley Kemp, 55, a fellow skydiver, is said to have strangled partner Clair Armstrong, 50, to death following a row over rape allegations.

Skydiver, 55, guilty of murdering beauty salon owner girlfriend after bedtime row over teenager's rape allegations

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy have four children

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy rush their daughter to hospital on holiday in 'terrifying' meningitis scare

Adele and James Corden got emotional in the final Carpool Karaoke

'It's been a crazy eight years': James Corden and Adele break down in tears as they reunite for final Carpool Karaoke

Man receives warning from police officer over trying to move just stop oil protesters.

'If you do that it's a crime': Police warn motorists it's assault if they move Just Stop Oil protesters off road

Harry Belafonte has died

Harry Belafonte, Calypso and civil rights activist, dies aged 96

Latest News

See more Latest News

High street giant Primark is expanding its click-and-collect trial to 32 more locations this summer - is the service coming to your local store?

Primark is bringing click and collect to 32 more locations - full list of stores

Passport queues could be slashed

Long passport queues for Brits at European airports could come to an end as Rishi Sunak seeks post-Brexit deal
Harry and Meghan are 'leading separate lives'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘leading separate lives’ as public duties keep them apart, says royal expert
Harry Purcell, 17, and 16-year-olds Frank Wormald and Matilda Seccombe were all killed in the crash

Pictured: Three school friends aged 17 and 16 who in two-car crash in Warwickshire

Millions of Brits to get a cost of living payment from the government starting today.

Millions to get £301 cost of living payment over 23-day period - are you eligible?

Kyle Bevan attacked young Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

'Monster' stepfather who beat Lola James, 2, to death and filmed her dying jailed for life

Julia Wendell launches fresh fundraising drive after her previous page was cancelled

Fake Madeleine McCann launches fresh fundraising drive in Poland after previous page cancelled amid child porn claims
Prince William was given a payout by Rupert Murdoch's company

Prince William 'given very large secret phone hacking payout by Rupert Murdoch's media company'
Spain is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave

Spain to reach 40C as country sweats in record-breaking temperatures as drought continues

Ocado has announced the closure of its first automated site.

Ocado puts 2,300 jobs at risk, as the online grocer announces warehouse closure

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured together enjoying a basketball game

Harry and Meghan laugh on big screen at basketball game in first outing since it emerged she won’t be at the Coronation
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit