New needle-free Covid vaccine being trialled in UK

14 December 2021, 07:34 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 08:15

The needle-free vaccine would target new variants
The needle-free vaccine would target new variants. Picture: University of Cambridge

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A new needle-free Covid-19 vaccine that could give "wide-ranging protection" against variants and future coronaviruses is being trialled in the UK.

The vaccine, developed by the University of Southampton, uses a jet of air to push it through the skin rather than a needle.

Now volunteers from the Southampton area who have had two doses of an existing vaccine but not a booster are being sought for the trial for which they will be paid £785.

READ MORE: PM appeals for 'tens of thousands' of volunteers to help Covid booster jab roll out

READ MORE: Huge demand for Covid boosters as all adults in England become eligible

Saul Faust, clinical chief investigator and director of the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility, said: "This isn't simply 'yet another' coronavirus vaccine as it has both Covid-19 variants and future coronaviruses in its sights.

"This technology could give wide-ranging protection to huge numbers of people worldwide."

Most existing Covid-19 vaccines use the RNA sequence for the spike protein from the first samples of virus found in January 2020.

The DIOSvax technology used for the new vaccine aims to predict how the virus could mutate, allowing it to target emerging variants.

Professor Jonathan Heeney, at the University of Cambridge who helped developed the vaccine with research company DIOSynVax, said: "As new variants emerge and immunity begins to wane we need newer technologies.

"It's vital that we continue to develop new generation vaccine candidates ready to help keep us safe from the next virus threats.

"Our vaccine is innovative, both in terms of the way it primes the immune system to respond with a broader protective response to coronaviruses, and how it is delivered.

"Crucially, it is the first step towards a universal coronavirus vaccine we are developing, protecting us not just from Covid-19 variants but from future coronaviruses."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The PM is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant.

PM faces rebellion from 70 Tory MPs over Covid Plan B measures

The Met Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following the sexual assault of a young girl in North Finchley.

Manhunt after girl, 11, snatched from London bus stop and sexually assaulted

Insulate Britain members are due in the High Court on Tuesday.

Second group of Insulate Britain activists could face jail for disruptive M25 protests

Nicola Payne went missing 30 years ago.

Family of Nicola Payne who disappeared 3 decades ago say her case is more relevant than ever
The Deputy Prime Minister told Nick Ferrari about his plans to overhaul human rights laws to prevent "abuses of the system"

Raab: New Human Rights reforms will 'strengthen British rights' with 'common sense'

Boris Johnson has issued an appeal to members of the public to step forward to assist the Covid booster jab programme

PM appeals for 'tens of thousands' of volunteers to help Covid booster jab roll out

The Prime Minister looks certain to be hit by the biggest Tory rebellion in a House of Commons vote since he became Conservative leader

Analysis: Tory rebellion over Covid restrictions is political gold-dust for Labour

A man received up to 10 Covid jabs in a day, it has been reported

'Unbelievably selfish' man gets Covid vaccine 'up to 10 times in one day'

All adults are able to get the Covid booster jabs.

Huge demand for Covid boosters as all adults in England become eligible

Sir Keir said he will back Plan B measures

Starmer: Labour will vote for Plan B as it's 'our patriotic duty'

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton

Anne Sacoolas to face UK court charged with Harry Dunn's death by dangerous driving

Covid passports for large venues will be mandatory from Wednesday

Covid passes: Health Secretary confirms three jabs will be needed to be 'fully vaccinated'

Sajid Javid said experts believe 200,000 infections a day are happening as Omicron spreads

'No Covid variant has spread this fast': Fears Omicron helping infect 200,000 people daily

There have been problems with the supply of lateral flow tests, which are supposed to be freely available

Covid-19: Where can I order a lateral flow test?

Boris Johnson has said he 'broke no rules' over the 'thing with the Zoom call'

Boris quiz: PM insists 'I certainly broke no rules' over 'the thing with the Zoom call'

The Karin Hoej capsized after the collision in the early hours of Monday

One dead and one missing after freight ships collide off coast of Sweden

Latest News

See more Latest News

Midwest Tornadoes

US inspectors launch probe into Amazon warehouse collapse during tornado
George Floyd Officer Trial

Ex-US police officer Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
The front steps of a house which are all that remains after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky

Thousands without heat or water after tornadoes kill dozens in US
People register for a Covid-19 vaccination in Soweto

South African president ‘reiterates vaccine call’ as he self-isolates with Covid
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej following the collision

One dead, one missing after cargo ship collision off Sweden

People protest in Khartoum in Sudan

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos

Swiss drop case linked to Saudi funds for ex-Spanish king

Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion

Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in central London.

At least one person has died with Omicron, PM confirms

Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong tycoon jailed over Tiananmen vigil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge
Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses
Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules
'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police