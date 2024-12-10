Breaking News

Netflix Sex Education actor found guilty of raping schoolgirl who came to him for acting lessons

Andrew Westwood has been found guilty of 26 offences including rape and sexual assault of a child. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Actor Alexander Westwood, who appeared in Netflix's Sex Education, has been found guilty of 26 sex offences against children and pupils he gave acting classes to.

Westwood, from Shropshire, was found guilty of raping a girl who came to him for acting lessons and sexually assaulting a child over an eight year period.

He will be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court in February.

Prosecutors described him as a ‘predator’ and a ‘rotten apple’ whose sexual offending was a ‘lifestyle’.

During the trial it emerged he had apologised to a budding teen actress for 'acting in a predatory way' but denied he meant 'sexually', the court heard.

Giving evidence, Westwood, of Albrighton, Shropshire, told the jury his father had made him write a letter to a victim explaining he didn't mean 'predatory in a sexual way'.

He said: "I did not want to write the letter... I held out for three days but he had words with me. And it was his house, so it was his rules."

