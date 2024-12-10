Bashar Al Assad’s in-laws ‘flew to Moscow 10 days ago’ to join daughter as couple seek asylum in Russia, claim neighbours

Neighbours claim Fawaz Akhras and Sahar Akhras, in laws of Assad, have fled to Russia. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The in-laws of former Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad have fled the UK and are believed to be in Moscow following the collapse of the regime, neighbours and friends have reported.

The rapid collapse of the Assad regime saw a coalition of rebel groups seize control of Damascus on Sunday.

The parents of the former leader's British wife Asma Al Assad, are Fawaz Akhras, a renowned cardiologist, and Sahar Akhras, a retired diplomat.

The Kremlin has since confirmed that Asma al-Assad and her three children were granted asylum on direct orders from Vladimir Putin after fleeing Syria, according to Politico.

Asma - who is a joint British and Syrian citizen - is a sanctioned individual and "not welcome here in the UK", the Foreign Secretary confirmed earlier.

David Lammy's comments come after the Prime Minister said it was too early to say whether the Government would strip Asma Assad of her British citizenship.

Queen Elizabeth II receives Asma Al-Assad and Bashar Al-Assad at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

The couple previously lived in a smart, modest home in North Acton, west London.

Acton, a suburban area in West London, is home to one of the city's largest Syrian communities.

A local Syrian supermarket owner in Acton, who knows Mr. Akhras but preferred to remain anonymous, told MailOnline, "I saw him about ten days ago and he said he was going abroad for a while and that his wife was already out of the country.

"He didn't say where but there is a large Syrian community in Acton and the word is that he and his wife have gone to Moscow to console their daughter and son-in-law.

"It doesn't surprise us because they are a close family and they've always supported their daughter."

Asma and her parents. Picture: Getty

From L to R: Randa Berri, the wife of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Syrian First Lady Asma al-Assad, the wife of Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Amina, and Fawaz Akhras, the chairman of the British-Syrian Society. Picture: Getty

'Low profile'

One anonymous neighbour, who has known the family for 30 years, said the house had been empty for the past week and Mr Akhras and his wife have probably flown to Russia to meet their daughter and her family.

She added: "The house is empty and we've heard that they are abroad.

"They are usually around but keep a low profile because there are a lot of Syrians living around here.

Another local resident, Tariq, said: "We all know that Asma's parents live in Acton, but we don't bother them because it's not their fault that their son in law was such a brutal tyrant.

"And we also don't want to do anything illegal in this country.

"We've heard that they have left the UK for now, partly for their own safety and because they want to be with their daughter."

Bashar al-Assad and wife, Asma, at Damascus airport. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile Abdel, stated his father knows Mr Akhras, added: "He (Mr Akhras) and his wife are not in the UK.

"They're probably with their daughter comforting her and helping to spend all the money they've stolen from the Syrian people."

Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma pose during a visit to the Great Wall of China. Picture: Alamy

Asma, who holds dual citizenship, British and Syrian, was born in London in 1975 and was raised and educated in the city.

Asma attended Queen’s College London before later pursueing a degree in Computer Science at King's College London.

After graduation, she worked for several years in investment banking, including J.P. Morgan.

She married the Bashar in 2000 when he was studying ophthalmology in London.

Bashar had just become the President of Syria after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad, who had ruled for nearly 30 years.

Asma became the First Lady of Syria and was seen initially as a modern, westernised and even glamorous figure who might introduce reform and change to the country.

Asma Al Assad meeting with children in Austria. Picture: Alamy

Bashar al-Assad studied ophthalmology in London. Picture: Getty

The UK has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims due to the uncertainty following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime.

A Home Office spokesman said: "The Home Office has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims whilst we assess the current situation.

"We keep all country guidance relating to asylum claims under constant review so we can respond to emerging issues."