Ford unveils new model of legendary Capri to mixed reactions from fans of beloved original

Fans of the original Ford Capri are not sure about the new model. Picture: Ford

By Henry Moore

The iconic Ford Capri is back, reborn as an all-electric SUV.

The legendary car company yesterday unveiled the all-new version of the beloved car to mixed reactions.

Ford Europe design director Amko Leenarts branded the new design an “evolution” of the classic Capri.

But, some petrol heads have claimed the well-known name has been plastered on an unrelated model in a bid to boost sales.

Unveiling the new EV, Ford wrote: “The New All-Electric Ford Capri is here – sports car soul in a practical SUV.

“A coupé crossover with advanced technology, iconic design and all‑day driving range.”

Retailing at a price of £42,075, this controversial new model will launch later this year.

Some fans of the original, however, clearly aren’t impressed.

One angry fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write: “Dear Ford Motor Company, I don’t know what on earth your latest model is supposed to be, but I know what it’s not. It’s not a Ford Capri.”

While another added: “The new Ford Capri clearly demonstrates that humanity has lost all sense of style.”