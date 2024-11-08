Scenes of destruction as new flash floods hit Spanish town - washing away dozens of cars

Dozens of cars were washed away as new flash flooding hit a town in Spain. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Spain has been hit by new flash flooding as dozens of cars were washed away when a torrent of water cascaded through a town.

More than 30 vehicles were swept away when a raging torrent crashed through the Catalan town of Cadaques.

Footage shared online shows a pile of flooded vehicles near a bridge in the town.

Despite the extensive damage to property, there have been no reports of any human casualties or injuries.

A resident posted online: “The situation is very serious in Cadaques. Dozens of cars have been swept away by the swollen stream in the town, blocking up the bridge. It’s been many years since something like this happened in Cadaques.”

Another local added: “The time of night this happened saved us from a certain tragedy.”

Weather agency Meteocat said: “This is how the Cadaques stream goes down after the intense and continuous rain this morning, where there is likely to have been more than 100mm of rainfall.”

The latest flash flood comes a week after devastating floods hit Spain, with more than 200 people confirmed to have died.

Mayor Pia Serinyana said: “There has been a lot of water falling on the mountain and, although it has hardly rained in the town, the water has swept away some parked cars.”

Three days ago Spain’s central government approved a 10.6-billion-euro (£8.9 billion) relief package for 78 communities that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez compared with measures taken during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They include direct payments of 20,000 euros to 60,000 euros to owners of damaged homes, among other financial aid for businesses and municipal governments.

"We have a lot of work left to do, and we know it," Mr Sanchez said.

Mr Sanchez said he will ask the European Union to help pay for the relief.

Thousands of soldiers are working with firefighters and police reinforcements in the immense emergency response in areas of eastern Spain, including hard-hit Valencia.

Officers and troops are searching in destroyed homes, the countless cars strewn across highways, streets, or in the mud in canals and gorges.

Authorities are worried about other health problems caused by the aftermath of the deadliest natural disaster in Spain's recent history.

They have urged people to get tetanus shots and to treat any wounds to prevent infections and to clean the mud from their skin. Many people wear face masks.

Thousands of volunteers are helping out, filling the void left by authorities. But the frustration over the crisis management boiled over on Sunday when a crowd in hard-hit Paiporta hurled mud and other objects at Spain's royals, the prime minister and regional officials when they made their first visit to the epicentre of the flood damage.