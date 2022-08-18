Horrified family finds bodies of two children in suitcases bought at abandoned storage unit sale in New Zealand

Forensic investigators at the scene in Auckland where the children's bodies were found. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A family who bought abandoned goods at a storage unit sale in New Zealand got home with their purchases to discover the bodies of two children hidden in two suitcases.

The dead children were between five and 10 years old and had been dead for a number of years, police said.

The suitcases had been in storage for at least three or four years, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said.

He said the investigation was in its early stages but would be rigorous.

"This includes establishing where, when and how," the children lost their lives Mr Vaaelua said at a news briefing in Auckland.

The family had purchased the personal and household items in an online auction and hauled them home last week.

Mr Vaaelua emphasised they had nothing to do with the deaths and had been understandably distressed by their discovery.

Police first set up a crime scene at the Auckland home last week and opened a homicide investigation, but had declined to go into the details of the case until Thursday.

Mr Vaaelua said identification procedures for the children were ongoing but that they have relatives living in New Zealand.

He also said police had contacted Interpol and overseas policing agencies - a possible indication police might believe the suspect or suspects are now living abroad.

"The investigation team is working very hard to hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children," Mr Vaaelua said.

He said it was a difficult case for the investigative team.

"No matter how many years you serve and investigate horrific cases like this, it's never an easy task," he said.

"I myself am a parent of young kids. But we have a job to do."

Inspector Vaaelua said he understood the update on the incident was 'deeply upsetting' to the community.

"We're still on a fact-finding mission and we still have a lot of unanswered questions," he said.

"I really for the family of these victims, there are relatives out there that aren't aware that their loved ones are deceased, especially two young children."

A trailer which carried the suitcases also had 'prams, toys, and a walker' in the back, a neighbour of the property in Clendon Park told the New Zealand Herald.

"Whoever did do it ... front up. It's a bit unfair, bro. It's horrific, f***ing scary," a neighbour told local media.

Counselling is being offered to the family who made the discovery.