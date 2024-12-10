Property tycoon Nick Candy leaves Tories amid 'too many broken promises' and joins Reform as treasurer

Nick Candy is to become Reform UK's treasurer. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Property tycoon Nick Candy has left the Tory party amid "too many broken promises" and joined Reform UK as treasurer.

Mr Candy accused the Tories of a "complete breach of trust with the wealth creators in our country" as he announced he would be taking up a fundraising role for Reform in the new year.

His wife, former pop star Holly Valance, is also a prominent backer of the party.

Reform has recently been buoyed by a series of Tory defections, including former minister Andrea Jenkyns.

It described Mr Candy's appointment as its "latest coup" ahead of the local elections in May.

It comes after Suella Braverman’s husband, Rael, also jumped ship from the Conservatives at the weekend.

Mr Candy said: "I have today resigned my membership of the Conservative Party after many years of active support and substantial donations to the party.

"I am sorry to say there have been too many broken promises and a complete breach of trust with the wealth creators in our country.

"Nigel Farage is a close personal friend of mine, and Reform UK represents the future of British politics.

"I am pleased to announce that I will now become the Treasurer for Reform UK and intend to raise enough funds for them to win the next general election. I will take up the role in the new year."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: "I warmly welcome this decision. We are the fastest-growing movement in British politics today, and Nick's efforts will help Reform UK transform our country."

