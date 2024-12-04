Exclusive

Labour plans to ‘tighten up’ donation rules, minister says, amid concerns Elon Musk could donate £80m to Reform

4 December 2024, 18:53

Labour could look to "tighten up" rules on political donations.
Labour could look to "tighten up" rules on political donations. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Labour could change political donation rules after reports emerged Elon Musk may donate up to £100m to Reform UK at the next General Election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, Minister for European Union Relations, Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds said the government had already planned to “tighten up” donation rules before Mr Musk reportedly backed Reform UK.

Mr Musk, the world's richest man, has been critical of Keir Starmer's government and has shown support for Reform.

He has also become a key ally of Donald Trump, donating over $200m to his election campaign.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “We’ve already said we are looking at tightening up the rules on donations, that’s not a new thing.

Elon Musk's potential $100m donation to Reform 'could be a serious problem'

“There is already a set of rules on foreign donations but we do need to toughen up these rules to maintain and enhance trust in politics.”

Any donation from Musk to Reform would likely be made through X in a bid to get around political donation laws by foreign individuals.

Mr Farage said he was unaware of any plans by Mr Musk to donate to Reform, but said they shared "a good relationship".

“All I can say is that I’m in touch with him and he is very supportive of my policy positions,” the Reform leader told The Times.

“We both share a friendship with Donald Trump and Trump has said good things about me in front of Musk.

"We’ve got a good relationship with him.”

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to watch SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lift off for a test flight with Elon Musk
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to watch SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lift off for a test flight with Elon Musk. Picture: Alamy

Mr Musk recently reposted a message on social media that Reform would "win the next election", saying simply "Yes".

He has also sparred with Keir Starmer, branding him 'two-tier Keir', a popular right-wing online insult for the Prime Minister.

Mr Thomas-Symonds also told LBC that Labour will not be forced to choose between the European Union and Donald Trump in the coming years.

He said: “We are influenced by our national interest and that is what guides us, both with the EU and the United States and other trading partners.

“We want there to be more trade, deeper trade.

“The United States has been able to combine being both pro-worker and pro-business, and that’s the platform that won us the election here.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tui Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

TUI forced to cancel slew of Christmas holidays at short notice

Breaking
Trump attends his Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump asks Georgia court to dismiss criminal charges over election interference

The LPGA has announced new gender policies about transgender golfers

LPGA Tour makes shock change to rules on trans golfers, banning male-born players from women’s events

Michel Barnier looking despondent

Barnier ousted as France’s prime minister after losing vote of no confidence

A poster showing President Joe Biden and Angola’s President Joao Lourenco

Biden pledges £472m for rail project to improve access to Africa’s minerals

Palestinians carry the body of victim of an overnight Israeli strike, during a funeral

Israeli strike on Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, health official says

Donald Trump wants Gaza ceasefire deal by January, says Qatari PM

Donald Trump wants Gaza ceasefire deal by the time he takes power, says Qatari PM

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has lost a no confidence vote

French government collapses as Prime Minister Michel Barnier loses no confidence vote

Pints of Guinness

Pubs 'panic buying' Guinness amid fears supplies could run out this Christmas

Police tape at the scene of Brian Thompson's shooting

Healthcare boss shot dead in ‘brazen and targeted attack’, police say

Chocolate lovers have been left heartbroken after Cadbury's axed a popular Christmas treat.

'Christmas is cancelled!': Chocolate lovers left heartbroken after beloved festive treat is axed

Paulette Thompson says her health insurance boss husband had been threatened before he was shot dead

Health insurance boss gunned down in New York 'had been threatened' before killing, wife says

Michel Barnier holding his finger to his lips and looking concerned

No-confidence vote expected to apply coup de grace for Barnier’s government

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Manhunt in New York after boss of America’s biggest health insurer gunned down outside hotel in ‘targeted attack’

Demonstrators wearing gas masks in Tbilisi

Opposition leader arrested during police raid on offices amid unrest in Georgia

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

Latest News

See more Latest News

A huge money laundering network has been busted

Russian socialite unmasked as boss of vast money laundering network used by British drug dealers
Workers probing a sinkhole

Rescuers change tactics in search for woman who may have fallen into sinkhole

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex

Killer of missing chef Claudia Lawrence's childhood best friend jailed for life

Abdulaziz Haruna made a desperate attempt to escape arrest during a raid

Moment drug dealer leaps through door in underwear as police use chainsaw to raid property

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Manhattan

Boss of America's biggest health insurer 'gunned down outside Manhattan hotel' as manhunt launched for attacker
Pete Hegseth

Trump considers DeSantis for Pentagon role with Hegseth under pressure

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte points at the lectern

Nato chief urges European allies to ramp up defence spending

The British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in a major war, the defence minister has warned

British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in major war, veterans minister warns
Blackpool

Northern town has UK's worst life expectancy for men - as Glasgow moves off bottom spot for first time
Donna Nelson's daughter Kristal Hilaire speaks to the media

Japanese court convicts Australian who says she was tricked into smuggling drugs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life
Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News