Nicola Bulley: Partner of missing dog walker says he needs answers for her daughters as police release new CCTV stills

The partner of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has said she "has to be found safe and well" because he "can't put those girls to bed again with no answers", as police release new images of her on the day of her disappearance. Picture: Lancashire Police / Facebook

By Chris Samuel

The partner of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has said she "has to be found safe and well" because he "can't put those girls to bed again with no answers", as police release new images of her the day she vanished.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire at around 9.10am on the morning of January 27.

Her phone and dog were found at around 9:30am at a bench near the river by another dog-walker.

Since then, there has been no trace of her with search efforts ramping up as the search continues into its second week.

The police's "main working hypothesis" is that the mother-of-two fell into the River Wyre near to the village of St Michael's on Wyre.

Read more: Relatives of woman murdered with her toddler by Andrew Innes say killer ‘cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family’

Read more: 'Where is she?': Nicola Bulley's children 'desperately want her home' as local community remains 'in shock'

But her family and friends have claimed there is "no evidence" to support this.

Police released new images from Ms Bulley's doorbell camera today showing her on the day she vanished.

Nicola's partner Paul Ansell said: "It’s been ten days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.

"This has been such a tough time for the girls especially but also for me and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community and I want to thank them for their love and support.

Mr Ansell (R) with Nicola Bulley. Picture: Facebook

"We are also really grateful to Peter and his team from SGI for coming up and helping support the work of Lancashire Police as they continue their investigation.

"If anyone has any information which could help find Nicola, I urge them to get in touch with the police and help us provide the answers we all so badly need.”

In an additional voice note, sent to Sky News, Mr Ansell said: "We have to find her safe and well. I can't put those girls to bed again tonight with no answers."

Lancashire police have said that the force is "doing all it can to find the missing mum-of-two".

They continued: "And as part of our continuing efforts, we are again appealing for anyone with dashcam or other footage to submit it to us.

"Our working hypothesis remains that Nicola, 45, sadly fell into the river for some reason, but we remain open minded, and we are continuing to carry out a huge number of enquiries.

Nicola Bulley was last seen with dog Willow on the morning of January 27. Picture: Lancashire Police

"Our priority throughout this investigation has been on finding Nicola and providing answers for her family. They are being supported by specially trained officers."

Ms Bulley is described as white, 5ft 3in, with light brown, shoulder-length hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots.

Lancashire Police also confirmed that Nicola Bulley did not leave the field where she was walking Willow via Rowanwater, either through the site itself or via the piece of land at the side.w

Officers are now focusing on a river path that leads from the fields back to Garstang Road and are appealing for drivers and cyclists to come forward.

The pictures show the mother-of-two wearing a long dark coat - believed to be black - accompanied by her dog. Her blonde hair is pulled back in a ponytail. Picture: Lancashire Police

Detective Supt Rebecca Smith said: “The team working on this investigation are completely dedicated and determined to find Nicola.

“As a mother myself, I can’t even begin to imagine what her two children are going through.

“Please be reassured that our sole focus is Nicola and that we are doing everything we can to find her.

“It is not possible to provide every piece of information to the public because to do so would detract from the investigation, but I’d like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far and for the support provided to Nicola’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“They are being supported and updated throughout.

Lancashire police also shared that they have been joined by a search team from the Specialist Group International (SGI) who are assisting them with the search of the river.