Relatives of woman murdered with her toddler by Andrew Innes say killer ‘cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family’

6 February 2023, 20:40 | Updated: 6 February 2023, 20:41

Relatives of woman murdered with her toddler by Andrew Innes (R) say killer ‘cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family’
Relatives of woman murdered with her toddler by Andrew Innes (R) say killer ‘cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family’. Picture: Police Scotland / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The relatives of a woman who was murdered with her 2-year-old daughter said her killer "cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family".

Andrew Innes was found guilty of murdering Bennylyn Burke, 25, and Jellica Burke, two, after a five-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Their bodies were found buried under the kitchen floor of Innes’s house on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The 52-year-old was also found guilty of sexually abusing the toddler and raping another child at his Dundee home between February 20 and March 5 2021.

Innes was found guilty of the double murder after a five-day trial.

Read more: Nicola Bulley's partner 'extremely distraught' as CCTV images released showing the missing mum before she vanished

Read more: 'Something's not right': Dive squad brought into Nicola Bulley hunt say they will 'find her if she is in the river'

He was jailed for life and will have to serve a minimum of 36 years before he can apply for parole.

Ms Burke’s relatives released a joint statement after the sentencing today, which they paid tribute to the “hope and light” of their family.

Relatives of Ms Burke (R) released a joint statement after the sentencing today, which they paid tribute to the “hope and light” of their family.
Relatives of Ms Burke (R) released a joint statement after the sentencing today, which they paid tribute to the “hope and light” of their family. Picture: Police Scotland

“Bennylyn had bright ideas and big dreams. She bravely left home to seek a better future in a country far away," they said.

"Instead, she found the worst cruelty we could ever imagine at the hands of someone she trusted.”

“We shall be forever haunted by what happened to her in this far off place such a long way from us, her family.

“In the Philippines, poor families like ours very often have daughters and sisters who seek to fulfil their dreams for a better future abroad. Never do we imagine it will end in such terror and horror.”

They said that a big part of their family had been away taken from them, and that they would now “never know our beloved Jellica or ever see her grow up”.

“Women and girls must be protected from predators like Andrew Innes,” they said.

“There is nothing that can restore Bennylyn and Jellica to us. But the jury’s guilty verdict for murder provides some comfort to our family and friends and brings justice for Bennylyn and Jellica.”

Innes (pictured) was jailed for life and will have to serve a minimum of 36 years before he can apply for parole.
Innes (pictured) was jailed for life and will have to serve a minimum of 36 years before he can apply for parole. Picture: Alamy

Speaking outside the High Court, Detective Chief Inspector Graham Smith said the killings had “shocked and appalled us all”.

“In almost 30 years of policing, the depravity shown by Andrew Innes was beyond anything I, or colleagues, had witnessed before,” he said.

“Not only did he callously take the lives of a young mother and an innocent child, he then set out to escape justice by burying their bodies beneath his kitchen floor.

“His actions showed no regard for human life, or for the suffering and anguish he brought to their loved ones.”

David Green, Scotland’s procurator fiscal for homicide and major crime, welcomed the conviction and sentence.

He said: “Thanks to the keen instincts of two police officers, Innes’ horrific crimes were discovered. The prosecution was able to put forward a strong case following diligent police work and forensic investigation.”

“Careful and thorough case preparation allowed prosecutors to focus proceedings to a narrow range of issues, saving Bennylyn and Jellica’s family some of the further trauma involved in a protracted trial.

“Innes’ crimes are truly appalling and beyond any understanding. Everyone involved in this prosecution has been affected.”

Detective Inspector Will Thorpe, of Avon and Somerset Police, said the force launched their investigation after the mother and daughter were reported missing from their home near Bristol in March 2021, and they had managed to link Innes to the investigation.

“Once his vehicle movements were traced from South Gloucestershire back north, we asked Police Scotland colleagues to assist and attend Innes’ address in Dundee and hoped to find Bennylyn and Jellica safe and well. Sadly, that was not to be case,” Mr Thorpe said.

“The community response to their disappearance showed both mother and daughter were much loved and our sympathies today go out to all those affected.

“Such incidents are incredibly rare, but that does not make them any less heart-breaking.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

School shooting

Boy, six, who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another and whipped pupils

Earthquake rubble

More than 3,400 dead after powerful earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

The partner of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has said she "has to be found safe and well" because he "can't put those girls to bed again with no answers", as police release new images of her on the day of her disappearance.

Nicola Bulley: Partner of missing dog walker says he needs answers for her daughters as police release new CCTV stills

Chasing Horse Arrest-Nevada

Dances With Wolves actor charged with sex abuse and trafficking

Kentucky Bourbon-Tourism

Bourbon tourism booming as visitors flock to Kentucky distilleries

Pakistan Obit Pervez Musharraf

Plane carrying Musharraf’s body brings him back from exile for Pakistan burial

APTOPIX Turkey Earthquake

Survivors scream as rescuers battle to free them from earthquake debris

Kaitlyn Easson has been missing for more than 24 hours

'Very out of character': Concerns growing for 11-year-old girl missing for 24 hours as police issue fresh appeal

Czech Obit Strougal

Former Czech communist leader dies at 98

Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak needs to show what his intentions are on the UK's membership of the ECHR, but it's impossible to know his positions on some of the most important issues because "he never addresses them".

Andrew Marr: Who is Rishi Sunak? A radical Brexiteer, or a PM close to an EU deal? He can't be both.

Liz Truss has embarked on a political comeback

Unfair to blame mini-budget for interest rate hike, Liz Truss says as she rules out being PM again

Wikipedia page

Sharif overturns Pakistani Wikipedia ban for ‘hurting Muslim sentiment’

Missouri Execution

Civil rights groups seek to halt killer’s execution

Novelist Salman Rushdie has shared a photo of himself after revealing he feels "lucky and grateful" in his first interview since being stabbed at a literary event in New York last year.

Salman Rushdie shares photo after revealing he feels 'lucky and grateful' in first interview since New York stabbing

Earthquake rescue

Rescuers from all over the world rush to Turkey and Syria after deadly quake

New footage of Nicola Bulley has been released by Lancashire police

Nicola Bulley's partner 'extremely distraught' as CCTV images released showing the missing mum before she vanished

Latest News

See more Latest News

Highclere Castle doubles as the set of Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey venue forced to cancel weddings due to worker shortages after Brexit

Turkey earthquake

Why was the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria so devastating?

Universal Studio's new Mario Kart ride has been slammed as 'fat phobic' after safety measures restricting waist measurements were introduced on the theme park attraction

Mario Kart ride slammed as 'fat phobic' after Universal Studio introduces size limit on latest theme park attraction
Kharkiv

Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears

Book cover

Dame Julie Andrews teams up with daughter for new picture book

Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica

Man found guilty of murdering mum and two-year-old daughter and burying bodies under kitchen floor
David Carrick kept one of his victims locked in a cupboard under the stairs

Inside rapist cop David Carrick's 'secret lair' where he locked up women and spied on his victims
Bessick played four separate characters in hit ITV series Coronation Street, as well as ITV soaps Emmerdale and The Royal.

Coronation Street actor Anthony Bessick banned from teaching after 'flirting' and sharing 'sexual fantasies' with schoolgirls
Turkey Earthquake

More than 1,900 dead after powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria

The former Premier League footballer is among those trapped under rubble after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake

Former Premier League star 'trapped under rubble' after earthquake in Turkey

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son
Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR

Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR
Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Andy Coulson argues that Liz Truss comeback could backfire on the Tories

It's trust NOT Truss the Tories need more of

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids
Desperately Seeking Wisdom offers insights into life's lessons

Craig Oliver: If there was one piece of wisdom you could pass on, what would you say?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?
Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit