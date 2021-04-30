Breaking News

Noel Clarke: ITV pulls final Viewpoint episode after sexual misconduct allegations

Noel Clarke's thriller has been removed from TV by ITV. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

ITV will not broadcast the final episode of Viewpoint tonight after the sexual misconduct allegations made against actor and producer Noel Clarke.

The claims were made against the Bulletproof and Doctor Who actor in The Guardian.

It reported that 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity had made allegations of misconduct.

Clarke has said he "vehemently denies" claims against him.

"ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment," a statement said.

Read more: Bafta suspends Noel Clarke over sexual misconduct allegations

Clarke vehemently denies the allegations. Picture: PA

The thriller has been airing throughout the week.

"In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening," the statement continued.

"We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode.

"As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion."

The episode's withdrawal follows the action Bafta took, having suspended Clarke of his membership and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award.

It had given him the honour earlier this month.

Sky, which broadcast three series of Clarke's series Bulletproof, which he starred in, said it is immediately "halting" his involvement "in all future Sky productions".

Clarke had his first TV role in the Channel 4 series Metrosexuality more than 20 years ago.

He found fame playing Mickey Smith in Doctor Who and wrote and starred in the acclaimed Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood films.

In a statement, Clarke said: "In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

"If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

"I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations."