Norfolk woman found dead after Boxing day horror house fire

27 December 2024, 12:26

The house on Carterford Drive before it burned down.
The house on Carterford Drive before it burned down. Picture: Google Street View

By Josef Al Shemary

The body of a woman has been found after a house fire in Old Catton, on the outskirts of Norwich, police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police and fire crews were called to a property on Carterford Drive at 4.22 am on Thursday, but they were too late to save a woman who died in the house fire.

The woman has not been formally identified, but has been locally named as Susan Woods, a retired teacher.

Her next of kin have been informed and the fire has been extinguished, Norfolk Constabulary said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and enquiries are ongoing.

A cordon will remain in place at the scene for some time, police said.

As the sun came up, the extent of the fire became clearer, with large parts of the roof of the house missing because of the fire.

A 46-year-old man, who did not want to be named, lives a few doors down and told the Eastern Daily Press he had gone to bed after celebrating Christmas Day, but woke up some hours later as the "lights" of fire engines that had come to tackle the blaze arrived.

Read more: Firefighters battle 'significant' blaze in Birmingham as multiple fire crews dispatched and road closed

Read more: ‘We’re paying for a flat that doesn’t exist’: Leaseholders fury as Dagenham fire block demolished

He said he knew the woman who lived at the property as Susan, a retired school teacher in her 70s.

He described her as a “lovely person” and a “very intelligent lady” who spoke several languages, and said she was “in and out of hospital”.

The man said he was "hoping she was not home" as the fire raged and had maybe "been with relatives for Christmas".

He said he would "see her every now and again" and said they were on "good terms", exchanging Christmas cards just a few days before.

The man was "thankful" for the efforts of the fire brigade who managed to stop the fire from spreading to the surrounding houses.

In a post on X, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said their thoughts were with the family and friends of the victim and thanked their staff and emergency services colleagues for their work during the "difficult incident".

Fire crews from Earlham, Wroxham, Aylsham, Hethersett, Acle, Long Stratton, Wymondham, Sprowston, Stalham, and Great Yarmouth attended the incident, along with the Urban Search and Rescue team from Dereham, the fire service said in a post on Facebook.

A cordon remains in place as emergency services investigate the cause of the fire.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tributes outside the Zhuhai People’s Fitness Plaza after the crash (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Chinese man sentenced to death for killing 35 people by driving into a crowd

High winds batter much of the UK this weekend

Brits brace for 'wet and windy' New Year's Eve as some parts of UK to be hit with snow

Ex-Suzuki Motor Corp chairman Osamu Suzuki (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP)

Former Japanese car company boss Osamu Suzuki dies aged 94

Interior of Warrington open prison (L), David Gauke (R)

Keep more convicts in open prisons to slash reoffending, sentencing tsar David Gauke says amid overcrowding crisis

Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Airliner Crash

Azerbaijan’s flag carrier suspends flights to more Russian cities after crash

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Israeli air strikes on Yemen to continue 'until the job is done' despite injury to WHO crew member

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder after four pedestrians hit by car in Shaftesbury Avenue on Christmas Day

Yemen Israel

Houthi rebels fire missile at Israel hours after airstrikes on Yemen airport

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (S’ren Stache/dpa via AP)

Germany’s president dissolves parliament ahead of February election

The victim reported being approached by two unknown men

Two men arrested over alleged rape of man, 19, in Brighton city centre

The famous faces we lost in 2024

A-list singers, actors, sports stars and politicians: Remembering some of the famous faces we lost in 2024

Laura Brumpton shared her disconcerting hot dog experience

Family left fuming after being charged £618 for two hot dogs at popular Christmas market

New reports point to Russian involvement in the plane crash.

Russia 'denied emergency landing' to Azerbaijan Airlines plane and 'jammed GPS system' before crash

Exclusive
Elon Musk is in talks to give Reform a cash boost

Nearly two in three Brits think there should be political donations cap, poll reveals as Musk mulls Reform cash boost

South Korean acting leader Han Duck-soo (Choi Jae-koo/Yonhap via AP)

South Korean politicians vote to impeach acting leader Han

Aerial view of Five Wells Prison in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, UK.

Female prison guard suspended after she was ‘filmed having sex with inmate in cell’

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo has been impeached

Acting South Korean president impeached by parliament, deepening country's constitutional crisis
David Gauke

Move more convicts to open prisons to ease overcrowding, says ex-justice secretary hired for sentencing overhaul
Jay-Z pictured with his wife Beyonce

'Relentless' Jay-Z slammed by judge in child rape case as she rules against him as bombshell legal case rumbles on
More people should be allowed to self-refer for lung cancer tests, experts have said

'Let more people self-refer for lung cancer tests', experts say, as early diagnosis key

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin 'open to peace talks with Ukraine' in Slovakia as war approaches three-year mark

A campaign poster of residential candidate Dragan Primorac hangs ahead of the presidential election in Zagreb

Outspoken president facing big field in Croatian election

Rap moguls Sean “Diddy” Combs, left, and Jay-Z

Judge allows woman accusing Sean Combs and Jay-Z to remain anonymous

Yachts racing

Two sailors die during Sydney to Hobart yacht race

A passenger injured in the Azerbaijani Airline plane crash is taken to hospital

Azerbaijan Airlines crash ‘probably caused by Russian air defence fire’

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Israeli air strikes on Yemen airport ‘were metres from WHO chief’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Royals attend Christmas service at Sandringham

Royals attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham as hundreds gather to greet King Charles and family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News