Northern Lights dazzle over UK as stargazers share stunning snaps of aurora borealis - with chance to see them again tonight

Loch Lomond was treated a stunning display of the Northern Lights on Thursday night. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Northern Lights lit up the skies with hues of green and pink and purple across parts of the UK on Thursday.

Photos of the lights, also known as aurora borealis, were captured around the country from Cullercoats Bay on the north-east coast of England to the Highlands of Scotland to the furthest edge of Devon.

Clear skies and the absence of clouds provided ideal viewing conditions.

The natural phenomenon was also visible across parts of Northern Ireland.

The #NorthernLights over @moniackmhor in the Highlands last night were truly something magical. I had always wanted to see them and they put on a show! pic.twitter.com/ewTRlMmQuV — Rebecca Ferrier (@rmlferrier) September 13, 2024

The lights on display in skies over Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside. Picture: Alamy

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky.

Witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights over London... I've never seen the Northern Lights myself



All thanks to a solar geomagnetic storm! #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/QNVRYkWY3S — Abdullah (@itsabdullah_6) September 12, 2024

Red sky at night, shepherd's delight in Doddiscombsleigh, Devon. Picture: Alamy

In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.

When activity is strong, this expands to cover a greater area - which explains why displays can be occasionally seen as far south as the UK.

Morecambe Bay in Lancashire lit up green and purple. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said there could be another chance to see the lights on Friday night into Saturday - although the forecast is thought to be much weaker.

The stars shine through the aurora over Doddiscombsleigh, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Tips for spotting the Northern Lights

• Head to an area of low light pollution.

• Using a camera or a telescope will increase your chances, with cameras better able to adapt to different wavelengths than the human eye.