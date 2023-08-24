Northern Line Tube delays after 'Devin the Alsatian' loose on tracks

The dog is understood to have got onto the tracks at East Finchley station. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

Tube passengers were subjected to severe delays today after a dog got loose on the tracks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There was no service from Finchley Central to Mill Hill East after the animal escaped onto the Northern Line.

TfL said there were severe delays between High Barnet and Camden Town, the entire northern section of the line.

The rest of the line was hit with minor delays.

TfL said tickets would be valid on local buses.

Read more: Met Office says ‘hotter than average’ September could be around the corner

Read more: Top GCSE grades fall but remain above pre-pandemic levels - as students in England suffer sharpest drop

A BBC journalist who was at the scene posted online that the dog, named Devin, had made its way into the tunnel towards Mill Hill East.

A police emergency response vehicle was pictured at the scene along with a police dog handling vehicle.

Another person posted online: “No trains running between High Barnet and Camden Town, thanks to some irresponsible dog owner whose animal is currently running around the tracks at East Finchley.”

LBC has contacted TfL and the Met police.