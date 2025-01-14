Exclusive

‘There is not space for two Conservative parties’: Suella Braverman calls for Tory election pact with Reform

14 January 2025, 17:19 | Updated: 14 January 2025, 17:47

Suella Braverman has admitted she would be open to a coalition between the Conservatives and Reform
Suella Braverman has admitted she would be open to a coalition between the Conservatives and Reform. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Suella Braverman has admitted she would be open to a coalition between the Conservatives and Reform UK in order to take down Labour at the next general election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former home secretary said “there’s not enough room for two Conservative parties” based on recent polling and that the parties would need to come together to reach an overall majority.

The Conservatives had their worst ever performance in last year's general election, winning just 121 seats, and much of this could be attributed to the rise of Reform, who won over 14% of the votes.

Suella Braverman on the possibility of partnering with Reform UK

While taking calls on LBC, Ms Braverman said: "If you look at this last poll, if you take the collective vote share of the Conservatives and Reform we're approaching 50%.

“You can't win an election outright on 25% and ultimately I'm someone who really does think we should do whatever it takes to stop another Labour administration and if there is territory for agreement or a coalition...I would support it."

She added: “At some point a serious conversation needs to be had (but) there's not enough space in British politics for two Conservative parties."

Read more: Suella Braverman admits Conservatives 'could have done more' to probe grooming gangs amid calls for national inquiry

Read more: Rachel Reeves says UK must go 'further and faster' in search of growth - as Chancellor faces criticism over China visit

A recent YouGov poll suggests Reform has grown in support to within one percentage point of Labour.

The data collected over the weekend puts Labour on 26%, Reform on 25% and the Conservatives on 22%.

This is a major change from the general election, when Labour was on 35%, Conservatives on 24% and Reform on 15%.

Nigel Farage led Reform to over 14% of vote in the election last summer
Nigel Farage led Reform to over 14% of vote in the election last summer. Picture: Alamy

Ms Braverman admitted that it was the Tories' fault for allowing the rise of Reform given their stance on certain policies.

She said: "I've been warning for some time about the severe threat the Conservative party faces at the moment.

"We have been hurt by the Reform party because their success has been meteoric in a very short space of time and much of our defeat was because of Reform.

"This is our fault, the Conservatives failed to tackle immigration, we failed to cut taxes, we failed to stand up for common sense patriotic values and it's our fault that Reform has risen so exponentially."

The former home secretary said 'there’s not enough room for two conservative parties'
The former home secretary said 'there’s not enough room for two conservative parties'. Picture: Alamy

Aside from the motivaton of defeating Labour at the next election, Ms Braverman advocated a coalition given the extent of overlap between the parties' policies and values.

She said: “There's a lot of stuff that Reform talks about that I agree with.

"I’m a very strong advocate for leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, their policy approach on law and order, net migration.

“I agree with that, many of my members agree. many members of the Conservative party agree with that so there is a lot of overlap.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

x

Police name two teenagers over fatal stabbing of 14-year-old boy on south London bus

Sevilla footballer Kike Salas has been detained by police

Spanish football star arrested over match fixing scam

Police and private security officers near an opening to a gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, where hundreds of illegal miners are trapped

Rescuers bid to bring out survivors among hundreds trapped in South African mine

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit

Exclusive
Suella Braverman admits Conservatives 'could have done more' to probe grooming gangs amid calls for national inquiry

Suella Braverman admits Conservatives 'could have done more' to probe grooming gangs amid calls for national inquiry

A red model house created by artist Mikael Genberg and scheduled to launch into space on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Wednesday

Swedish artist’s model house could soon find permanent home on Moon

Nato chief Mark Rutte said the mission, named “Baltic Sentry”, will involve increased surveillance of ships

Nato launches mission to protect undersea cables amid heightened fears of Russian sabotage

Tulip Siddiq MP outside 10 Downing Street, central London.

Under fire fraud minister Tulip Siddiq resigns amid corruption probe

New French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou outlines his top priorities in a speech at the National Assembly in Paris

France’s new PM plans renegotiation of contested move to raise retirement age

Britain has banned imports of livestock from Germany amid an outbreak of foot and mouth.

UK bans imports of pigs, cattle and sheep from Germany in bid to prevent foot and mouth outbreak

Glogowek Castle in Poland

Polish town invites Elon Musk to buy castle for European headquarters

Aspiring drill rapper and three gang members who 'glorified' murder in rap video jailed for life

Aspiring drill rapper and three gang members who 'glorified' murder in rap video jailed for life

Michelle Obama speaking at the Royal Festival Hall in London during her visit to the UK to publicise her memoir Becoming

Michelle Obama to miss Trump’s inauguration as ex-US presidents set to attend

Sam Kerr is alleged to have insulted, threatened, or caused alarm or distress to a police officer

Chelsea star arrives at court over allegations of racially aggravated harassment

Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest.

Romanian court lifts house arrest on Andrew Tate as sex crime probe hits roadblock

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte addresses a press conference as part of a summit of the Baltic Sea Nato countries in Helsinki, Finland

Nato announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam speaks to the media after meeting President Joseph Aoun

Lebanon’s new PM vows to rebuild after economic meltdown and war with Israel

Rachel Reeves says UK must go 'further and faster' in search of growth - as Chancellor faces criticism over China visit

Rachel Reeves says UK must go 'further and faster' in search of growth - as Chancellor faces criticism over China visit
Actor and comedian Tony Slattery who has died following a heart attack aged 65

Comedian and actor Tony Slattery dies aged 65 following heart attack

A man who scammed football fans looking to purchase tickets for the Champions League final has been jailed

Scammer jailed after swindling fans of nearly £40k with fake Liverpool tickets

Demonstrators hold torches during a protest in Tel Aviv calling for the immediate release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas

Hamas accepts draft agreement for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release – officials

Woman, 53, ‘duped into thinking she was dating Brad Pitt with AI images’ sent £697,000 to scammers

Woman, 53, ‘duped into thinking she was dating Brad Pitt with AI images’ sent £697,000 to scammers
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care.

Kate keeps promise in emotional return to hospital where she had cancer treatment

Blue Origin New Rocket

Jeff Bezos confirms second try for rocket after last-minute postponement

The Huszti sisters have been missing for over a week

Major clues emerge in hunt for missing Aberdeen sisters, as desperate search enters second week
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam shake hands in Hanoi

Vietnam and Russia sign agreement to expand co-operation on nuclear energy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News