Number of deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales rises for sixth consecutive week

Coronavirus deaths have risen for the sixth week (file image). Picture: (Xinhua/Han Yan)

By Megan White

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered in England and Wales has risen for the sixth week in a row - up 53 per cent on the previous week.

A total of 670 deaths registered in the week ending October 16 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up from 438 deaths in the week to October 9 - a jump of 53%.

It is the highest number of registered deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending June 19.

On Monday, the UK recorded another 102 Covid-19 deaths and 20,890 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 894,690.

It means more than 61,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK, with a total of 59,927 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases, according to the latest reports from the UK's statistics agencies.

This includes 54,609 deaths in England and Wales up to October 16 (and registered up to October 24), which were confirmed by the ONS on Tuesday.

Since these statistics were compiled, a further 1,044 deaths are known to have occurred in England, plus 36 in Scotland, 62 in Wales and 47 in Northern Ireland, according to additional data published on the Government's coronavirus dashboard.

Together, these totals mean that so far 61,116 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK

North-west England had 229 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending October 16 - the highest number for the region since the week ending June 5, according to the ONS.

In north-east England, 93 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week to October 16, which is also the highest since the week to June 5.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 87 deaths were registered: the highest since the week to June 19.

Registered deaths involving Covid-19 increased week-on-week in every region of England in the week to October 16.