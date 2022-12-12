Nurses to go ahead with strike after health secretary 'refuses to negotiate on pay'

12 December 2022, 21:23

The nursing strike will go ahead
The nursing strike will go ahead. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Nurses will go on strike for the first time in 105 years this week after talks between their union and the government over pay demands broke down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen said health secretary Steve Barclay refused to discuss pay with her in 11th-hour talks ahead of the strikes, which are set to begin on Thursday.

The government has maintained that NHS pay must be decided by an independent review - not by ministers.

In a statement, she said: "The Government was true to its word - they would not talk to me about pay.

"I needed to come out of this meeting with something serious to show nurses why they should not strike this week. Regrettably, they are not getting an extra penny.

"Ministers had too little to say and I had to speak at length about the unprecedented strength of feeling in the profession.

"I expressed my deep disappointment at the belligerence - they have closed their books and walked away."

As many as 100,000 nurses across England will walk out on Thursday in strike action expected to hit all but the most critical of departments such as A&E and intensive care.

It will be the biggest walkout in the history of the NHS leaving hospitals shortly staffed, and operations cancelled just days before Christmas.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer says 19% pay rise for nurses is 'unaffordable' as he pleas for last-ditch talks to stop strikes

Read more: Andrew Marr: 'Falling ill this Christmas will be very scary indeed unless nurses call off their strike'

The Royal College of Nursing wants a five percent pay rise above retail inflation, meaning a hike of 19.2 percent.

Every one percent increase in salaries costs £700million, making the total government cost for meeting the demand in the region of £10billion – 6.5 percent of the total NHS budget.

Nurses marching for better pay last year
Nurses marching for better pay last year. Picture: Getty

Mr Barclay told Ms Cullen that pay increases for nurses would take money from frontline services, according to reports.

A department of health and social care source told the PA news agency: "He again listened to the RCN's position on pay and reiterated the Government has agreed to the recommendations of the independent pay review body and prioritised the National Health Service with £6.6 billion of investment over the next two years.

"He said that any further pay increase would mean taking money away from frontline services and reducing the 7.1 million elective backlog.

"Mr Barclay said he would continue to engage with the RCN around non pay-related issues and challenges the union has with the pay review process."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

One of the boys has been named as Jack Johnson

Hero schoolboy died 'trying to rescue his friends in the frozen lake', family reveal in heartfelt tribute

A woman passes by an apartment building damaged following by Russian shelling in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons

Top row, left to right: Billy Marsden, Raymond 'Raymie' Brown, Peter Bowler. Bottom row, left to right: Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Romeu and Louise De Almeida

Pictured: Seven victims missing after Jersey flats explosion as police continue hunt

Fire in the shopping centre "Stroytrakt" on Prigorodnaya street.

Second Russian shopping mall near Moscow goes up in flames

Palestinian women react during the funeral of Jana Zakaran, 16, in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli army acknowledges fatal shooting of Palestinian girl, 16

Wes Streeting has doubled down on his criticism of the doctors' union

Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting doubles down on claim doctors' union is 'obstacle' to reform in NHS

The statue of Confederate General AP Hill

Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument

1

Businesses and schools let staff leave before 3pm to avoid commuting in darkness as travel chaos continues

Neil Basu has criticised Suella Braverman for her rhetoric on immigration

Braverman's immigrant rhetoric is 'incredibly unhelpful' in tackling far-right extremism - Met's ex-counter-terror chief

A man walks down stairs during a special session on lobbying at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France

Police raid more European Parliament offices in corruption probe

Putin has pulled put of his New Year's press conference

Putin under pressure over Ukraine war disaster as Kremlin scraps New Year’s press conference

An apartment building in Bakhmut damaged by Russian shelling

Ukraine PM appeals for more military aid to counter Russia attacks

The Reichstag building with the German Parliament Bundestag is illuminated in Berlin, Germany

German legislators seek answers on alleged far-right plot

Ross McCullam killed co-worker Megan Newborough, 23, at his parents' home, before dumping her body in a country lane.

'Sadistic' lab technician who strangled colleague before dumping body in a country lane convicted of murder

Eurostar train at platform

When are the Eurostar strike dates and what impact will this have on services?

Rail strikes will go ahead for the planned December dates

Christmas travel plans derailed after RMT rejects pay offer meaning wave of festive strikes will take place

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Brit who went missing for four days in Kenya prompting manhunt found drinking in pub

The trailer shows a number of previously unreleased images and videos of the couplez

Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer
St James Park in London covered in snow with a robin

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden will lead emergency cobra meetings today over widespread strikesstrikes.

Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts
National Grid's Electricity System Operator wing has run four one-hour trials of the so-called demand flexibility service.

Energy firms urge people to turn off their electricity for a couple of hours tonight as snow blankets UK
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias

Greek foreign minister slams Turkish leader’s missile threat

RMT and Aslef union strike action is set to cause Christmas rail chaos when combined with National Rail engineering works

Christmas getaway chaos: When are train strikes in December and January and what rail networks are affected?
Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on Kabul hotel

Ukrainian children with therapy dog Bice

Dog therapy comforts children facing trauma of war in Ukraine

Police have declared an emergency after the shooting

Three people including two police shot dead in ambush in rural Australia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 12/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 12/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government approach amid Iran unrest

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel
'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

james snow

James O’Brien schools caller who claims 'self-entitled' Brits should use 'common sense' to battle snow
wage war

Labour MP Sam Tarry accuses the shadow health secretary of 'waging war' on NHS staff

If Nicola Sturgeon can sit down with the RCN and avert strikes, why can't Rishi Sunak?

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’
Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit