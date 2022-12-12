Nurses to go ahead with strike after health secretary 'refuses to negotiate on pay'

The nursing strike will go ahead. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Nurses will go on strike for the first time in 105 years this week after talks between their union and the government over pay demands broke down.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen said health secretary Steve Barclay refused to discuss pay with her in 11th-hour talks ahead of the strikes, which are set to begin on Thursday.

The government has maintained that NHS pay must be decided by an independent review - not by ministers.

In a statement, she said: "The Government was true to its word - they would not talk to me about pay.

"I needed to come out of this meeting with something serious to show nurses why they should not strike this week. Regrettably, they are not getting an extra penny.

"Ministers had too little to say and I had to speak at length about the unprecedented strength of feeling in the profession.

"I expressed my deep disappointment at the belligerence - they have closed their books and walked away."

As many as 100,000 nurses across England will walk out on Thursday in strike action expected to hit all but the most critical of departments such as A&E and intensive care.

It will be the biggest walkout in the history of the NHS leaving hospitals shortly staffed, and operations cancelled just days before Christmas.

The Royal College of Nursing wants a five percent pay rise above retail inflation, meaning a hike of 19.2 percent.

Every one percent increase in salaries costs £700million, making the total government cost for meeting the demand in the region of £10billion – 6.5 percent of the total NHS budget.

Nurses marching for better pay last year. Picture: Getty

Mr Barclay told Ms Cullen that pay increases for nurses would take money from frontline services, according to reports.

A department of health and social care source told the PA news agency: "He again listened to the RCN's position on pay and reiterated the Government has agreed to the recommendations of the independent pay review body and prioritised the National Health Service with £6.6 billion of investment over the next two years.

"He said that any further pay increase would mean taking money away from frontline services and reducing the 7.1 million elective backlog.

"Mr Barclay said he would continue to engage with the RCN around non pay-related issues and challenges the union has with the pay review process."