Nurses will strike again unless government boosts pay, NHS bosses warn, despite fears for patients' lives

By Kit Heren

Nurses will go on strike again in January unless the government goes back to the negotiating table, NHS chiefs have warned, as nurses walked out over a pay dispute on Thursday.

Future strikes in January and later will have more nurses taking part, will last longer, and will make fewer concessions to patient care, the head of NHS Employers said.

It comes as tens of thousands of nurses represented by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) from a quarter of NHS trusts hit picket lines at 8am on Thursday for the first of two twelve-hour strikes. The next walkout is on Tuesday.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, said: “Unless the Government indicates a willingness to negotiate on pay-related matters, further strike dates will be announced by the RCN for Jan 2023 and beyond.

“It is likely that these strikes will be for a longer time period on each occasion and will cover a greater number of organisations in England.

Nurses are walking out for the first time in the RCN's 105-year history because they want a pay rise of 19.2% to compensate for huge inflation. The government have said that NHS wages are decided by an independent pay review.

Nurses have complained of burnout amid huge pressures on the NHS and after two years of Covid-19. Vacancies for nursing jobs reached 47,000 in September - a record high.

But NHS bosses are worried that this month's strikes will affect patients' safety, with thousands of non-urgent operations cancelled and many more outpatient appointments also having to be rescheduled.

Health bosses have negotiated with the RCN over derogations - types of urgent work that nurses will undertake despite the strike - but are still not satisfied.

NHS bosses have pleaded with nurses to make an exception for cancer treatment, with limited success. Chemotherapy sessions will still go ahead, although for other cancer patients the RCN has only agreed “to review specific highly urgent interventions on a patient-by-patient basis”.

Mr Mortimer said: “There are areas where we are disappointed that we have not been able to make more progress with the RCN, with the limited national derogations for cancer services a particular area of worry.

Discussing future strikes, Mr Mortimer added: “It is also likely that the position reached yesterday on derogations will be altered and reduced further. Re-balloting is also likely.”

The RCN has said it will still staff chemotherapy, emergency cancer services, dialysis, critical care units, neonatal and paediatric intensive care.

Some areas of mental health and learning disability and autism services are also exempt, while trusts have been told they can request staffing for specific clinical needs.

Nurses will work Christmas Day-style rotas for adult A&E and urgent services.

It comes after Chancellor and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt refused to rule out curbing nurses' right to strike in future.

The government is preparing measures that may reduce the ability of key workers to take part in industrial action.

And speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Tuesday, Mr Hunt said: "People in the services that we depend on for our life should commit to minimum services levels.

"In the end it’s just too dangerous for the public if we can’t be confident [in them]" he added.

Despite the pain the nurses' absence may cause, a majority of British people support their strikes. An Ipsos poll found that 52% were in favour of the industrial action, with 27% against, the Mirror reported.

But ministers have said the level of pay rise the RCN is demanding is “unreasonable and unaffordable”.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay added that the strikes were “deeply regrettable”.

He said: “My number one priority is to keep patients safe. I’ve been working across government and with medics outside the public sector to ensure safe staffing levels, but I do remain concerned about the risk that strikes pose to patients.”

A source close to the Health Secretary told the Telegraph: “We are getting a clear impression the RCN want to ramp it up in the new year, which would be a real concern, given the impact on patients.”

But pressure is mounting on the Government find a compromise on pay, with former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry saying it "is going to have to improve its offer".

"We need to find a way as a Government, and the union does too, to get to that centre point, that point of agreement straight away," he said.

RCN boss Pat Cullen said the strikes were a "tragic first".

She said: "Nurses are not relishing this, we are acting with a very heavy heart.

"It has been a difficult decision taken by hundreds of thousands who begin to remove their labour in a bid to be heard, recognised and valued.

"It is a tragic first for nursing, the RCN and the NHS. "Nursing staff on picket lines is a sign of failure on the part of governments.

"Our commitment to patients and safe care means that vital services are kept running.

"The scaremongering we have seen did upset some but also demonstrated the disrespect afforded to nurses for raising their voice.

"My plea to patients is to know that this strike is for you too - it's about waiting lists, treatments that are cancelled year round and the very future of the NHS."

The nurses' strike comes amid a wave of industrial action by public sector workers, including railway staff and postal workers. Ambulance drivers are also set to walk out on December 21 and 28.