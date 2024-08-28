Hotels in Manchester accused of inflating prices after charging Oasis fans upwards of £1,000-a-night over reunion dates

28 August 2024, 15:00 | Updated: 28 August 2024, 15:13

Hotels charging Oasis fans upwards of £1,000-a-night across reunion tour dates - as venues in Manchester cancel bookings
Hotels charging Oasis fans upwards of £1,000-a-night across reunion tour dates - as venues in Manchester cancel bookings. Picture: alamy / booking.com

By Danielle de Wolfe and Liam Gotting

Oasis fans hoping to catch the Britpop band's 2025 reunion tour face paying in excess of £1,000 for a room, after Manchester hotels cancelled bookings and inflated prices over key tour dates.

It comes as Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher announced their 14-date UK tour next summer, taking in four nights at the iconic Wembley Stadium, alongside four hometown shows in Manchester on 11, 12, 19 and 20 July, 2025.

However, LBC has found that multiple hotels in Manchester across the key show dates have now more than tripled their prices - as fans scramble to secure accommodation.

Prices over the four Manchester tour dates were seen to rise to five times the regular price in some instances, when compared to weekends before and after the shows.

It comes as fans urged one hotel in Manchester to "do the right thing" after several customers on social media, who accused it of cancelling pre-booked rooms on the nights of the Oasis gigs in July next year, before re-advertising them at triple the cost.

LBC has now seen at around 30 instances of people on social media claiming they have been asked to accept a cancellation request by Maldron Hotels Manchester.

One of those affected by the Maldron Hotels Manchester booking issue is Euros Lees from Leeds.

In a picture posted to social media, he showed an email he received from the hotel, along with the caption: “They have unfortunately had quite a few convenient technical errors today.”

The email explained that “due to a technical error, you have received confirmation for a booking that was not successfully made. Our system will send you a cancellation request, which we ask you to accept promptly.”

Maldron Hotels Manchester have denied claims they have deliberately cancelled rooms around the gig, blaming a technical error instead.

Townhouse Manchester, located streets from the Maldron, also saw the price of a room on hotel booking site Booking.com sky-rocket overnight following the tour announcement.

The price for a triple occupancy room was seen to cost £1,388 for a single night - a figure that it claimed was reduced from £1,508.

Yet, the price for the same room on the July weekends before and after Oasis' four Manchester tour dates fell well below £250.

Townhouse Manchester has been contacted for comment.

A triple occupancy room at the Townhouse Manchester was seen to cost £1,388 for a single night - a figure that it claimed was reduced from £1,508
A triple occupancy room at the Townhouse Manchester was seen to cost £1,388 for a single night - a figure that it claimed was reduced from £1,508. Picture: Booking.com / Townhouse Manchester
A triple occupancy room at the Townhouse Manchester was seen to cost £1,388 for a single night - a figure that it claimed was reduced from £1,508
A triple occupancy room at the Townhouse Manchester was seen to cost £1,388 for a single night - a figure that it claimed was reduced from £1,508. Picture: booking.com

Manchester Townhouse wasn't alone when it came to sky-rocketing prices.

YOTEL Manchester Deansgate, located just two streets away from Townhouse Manchester, saw the price of a 'Compact Room' - sleeping two people for a single night - double to £809 compared to the surrounding weekends.

Similarly, Hotel Gotham saw prices rise from £219 the weekend before the gigs to an eye-watering £584 per night based on 2 people sharing.

The soaring prices and cancelled bookings have seen many fans left in the city left disappointed.

One fan revealed his decision to reserve a room in Manchester before securing tour tickets was in vain after the hotel cancelled his booking.

David O’Gorman from Dublin had also booked to stay at the hotel in Manchester, but was asked to accept a cancellation.

He wrote on social media: “Oasis fans getting hotels cancelled so they can be shafted. “I booked a hotel in Manchester for July 20th. Now it’s magically been cancelled by the hotel and is now gone up to £342.”

A triple occupancy room at the Townhouse Manchester was seen to cost £1,388 for a single night - a figure that it claimed was reduced from £1,508
A triple occupancy room at the Townhouse Manchester was seen to cost £1,388 for a single night - a figure that it claimed was reduced from £1,508. Picture: booking.com

After months of silence, a statement on Tuesday from the band posted on social media read: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

“Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows forming the domestic leg of their OASIS LIVE 25 world tour."

The posts confirmed the band's long awaited reunion, following a decade-long feud between brothers Noel, 57, and Liam, 51.

The storied rock band will also take in Edinburgh and Dublin as part of the tour, with gigs outside Europe expected at a later date.

YOTEL Manchester Deansgate saw prices double
YOTEL Manchester Deansgate saw prices double. Picture: booking.com / YOTEL

In response, the Maldron Hotels Manchester told LBC: “Due to a technical error with our booking system on 26th & 27th August 2024, substantially more rooms were booked than were available for the nights of the Oasis concerts on 11th/12th/19th/20th July 2025 at Maldron Hotel Manchester City and Maldron Hotel Cathedral Quarter.

“As a result, we are unable to honour all bookings made on these dates, and we are actively engaging with customers regarding their bookings.

“The hotels are currently not taking any bookings while we investigate the issue. This is not an attempt to resell rooms at inflated prices, rather an overbooking issue due to a technical error with our booking systems.

“Additionally, due to the same technical error, a small number of customers were able to book the rooms at a higher price later that evening. We will also be unable to accommodate these bookings.

“We will be honouring all bookings made prior to 26th August.  “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

