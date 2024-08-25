Oasis to reunite as Gallagher brothers set to play stadium shows next summer, reports claim

Liam and Noel Gallagher are set to reform Oasis for a UK tour next summer, reports claim. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Liam and Noel Gallagher are set to reform Oasis for a UK tour next summer, reports claim.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the much-loved Britpop legends are set to reunite for shows in London and Manchester in the summer of 2025.

Loudmouth Liam appeared to confirm the news, replying to the article by telling one fan: "See you down the front you big f***y".

The pair are reportedly set to play multiple gigs at Heaton Park in the hometown of Manchester as well as breaking the record set by Taylor Swift to play ten nights at Wembley Stadium.

The newspaper reports that an announcement for the tour could come as soon as Tuesday.

See you down the front you big fanny — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2024

Industry sources also told the newspaper that the pair are being lined up to headline Glastonbury Festival next summer as part of a mega-return for the once-warring brothers.

The pair have been estranged since breaking up the band in 2009.

In the frosty exchanges over the year, Liam has called Noel a “sad little dwarf."

Noel since quipped back: “I liked my Mum until she gave birth to Liam”.

Their relationship seemed to have thawed when each complimented the other during the recent release of the anniversary version of their hit debut album Definitely, Maybe.

“When I would sing a song, it would sound good. When he sung it, it sounded great,” said Noel of Liam.