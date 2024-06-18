Olympic athletes ‘could die of overheating’ due to 'dangerous temperatures' at Paris 2024 Games

18 June 2024, 16:46

Olympic athletes ‘could die of overheating’ due to 'dangerous temperatures' at Paris 2024 Games
Olympic athletes ‘could die of overheating’ due to 'dangerous temperatures' at Paris 2024 Games. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Olympic athletes ‘could die of overheating’ at this summer's Paris 2024 games as 'dangerous temperatures' are set to sweep Europe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It follows Olympic athletes raising fears of soaring temperatures and potential heat stroke at the Tokyo Olympics, with a new study highlighting the potential risks.

Competitors could be exposed to temperatures that "may have long-term, multi-organ consequences" on athletes and "may even be fatal”, according to the report.

Produced by the British Association for Sustainable Sport (Basis) and FrontRunners, the report, entitled “Rings of Fire”, highlights the risks facing athletes as global temperatures rise.

The report's stark findings reveal that “leading athletes are warning that intense heat at the Paris Olympics in July-August 2025 could lead to competitors collapsing and in worst case scenarios dying during the Games.”

The report's stark findings reveal that “leading athletes are warning that intense heat at the Paris Olympics in July-August 2025 could lead to competitors collapsing and in worst case scenarios dying during the Games.”
The report's stark findings reveal that “leading athletes are warning that intense heat at the Paris Olympics in July-August 2025 could lead to competitors collapsing and in worst case scenarios dying during the Games.”. Picture: Alamy

The 2020 Tokyo Games became known as the "hottest in history," with temperatures exceeding 34°C and humidity reaching a sweltering 70 percent.

According to the report, the Paris games have the potential to surpass those temperatures, with the burning of fossil fuels a contributing factor

Read more: ISIS warns of 'lone wolf' drone attacks on Eiffel Tower in latest terror threat on Paris Olympics

Read more: Boy, 16, who said he wanted to 'die a martyr' at the Paris Olympics arrested in France

Temperatures have already led to serious illness, with numerous Olympians vomiting and fainting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The heat also caused world number two tennis star, Daniel Medvedev, to fear for his life.

The report was written with the help of 11 Olympians, as well as climate scientists at Climate Central and heat physiologists from the University of Portsmouth.

The report was written with the help of 11 Olympians, as well as climate scientists at Climate Central and heat physiologists from the University of Portsmouth.
The report was written with the help of 11 Olympians, as well as climate scientists at Climate Central and heat physiologists from the University of Portsmouth. Picture: Alamy

The report also references the deadly heatwave experienced by France in 2003.

More than 14,000 people died as a result of soaring temperatures, with temperatures reaching a record-breaking 42°C.

According to report contributor Jamie Farndale, a rugby 7’s for Great Britain Rugby, describing the difficulty where recovery between matches is concerned.

However, both Farndale and Indian triathlete, Pragnya Mohan, both said the heat would not stop them competeing.

Mohan added, “As athletes, we are training to push ourselves to the limit. When we compete we don’t actually think about the dangers we are putting our bodies through.”

It comes weeks after Islamic State has called on "lone wolves" to carry out drone strikes on Paris during the 2024 Olympics.

The terror group made an apparent bomb threat on the French capital, releasing a mock-up image of a drone being flown at the Eifell Tower on a website linked to the militant Islamist group.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chris Marriott, 46, was helping a woman when they were driven over by a Seat Ibiza car in Sheffield

Father killed by car used 'as a weapon' as he tried to help stranger, jury told

Rugby Union player Connor Garden-Bachop has died at the age of 25 after a 'medical event', New Zealand Rugby has confirmed.

New Zealand rugby player Connor Garden-Bachop, 25, dies after 'medical event'

Mr Sunak was joined by Foreign Secretary David Cameron for the first time on the campaign

Flock of sheep flee as Rishi Sunak and David Cameron try to feed them

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth

British businessman shoots his TV star wife dead in murder-suicide after 'row over her text messages' at Turkey home

Tattooed woman in black hunted by police after schoolboy, 12, was brutally attacked during attempted robbery

Tattooed woman in black hunted by police after schoolboy, 12, is attacked walking home from school

A decision not to charge police officers involved in the original Stephen Lawrence murder investigation has been upheld by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Stephen Lawrence murder detectives will not face prosecution, CPS announces

Justin Timberlake has been arrested for “driving while intoxicated”

Justin Timberlake arrested for 'driving while intoxicated' in wealthy Hamptons enclave

Three children went missing after a day at Thorpe Park

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe and well by police

Exclusive
Keir Starmer responds to callers about Palestine.

Starmer says he would take 'full part' in resolving Israel Gaza conflict, pledging to recognise Palestine as part of two-state solution
Former footballer Joey Barton has apologised to Jeremy Vine for defaming him on social media and agreed to pay £75,000 in damages.

Ex-footballer Joey Barton apologises to Jeremy Vine and pays £75,000 in damages over defamatory posts

SAS doctors have accepted a pay offer from the government

SAS doctors accept new pay offer from government after months of negotiations

British teen missing in Tenerife after desperately calling friends from 'the middle of nowhere' on night out

British teen missing in Tenerife after desperately calling friend from 'the middle of nowhere' after night out

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'We would seek a better agreement' Keir Starmer tells LBC where he thinks "botched" Brexit deal can be improved

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

Keir Starmer defends plan to repeal law protecting veterans from prosecution due to ‘lack of support’ in NI

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer took questions from LBC listeners this morning with a few weeks until the nation goes to the polls

Starmer refuses to rule out council tax hike, bins plans for football levy and admits he would have served under Corbyn

Exclusive
Sir Keir emphasised the importance of single-sex spaces

Trans people will be accommodated in 'side rooms' of single-sex wards, Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three children went missing after a day at Thorpe Park

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park as police launch urgent search

Sir Keir Starmer skewered by LBC caller over Jeremy Corbyn

'I didn't think we would win': Keir Starmer skewered by LBC listener over supporting Jeremy Corbyn
Sir Keir Starmer speaks to LBC

‘No magic wand’ to recruit more teachers as Starmer insists removing ‘tax breaks’ for private schools is ‘tough choice’
Sir Keir Starmer took questions from LBC listeners this morning with a few weeks until the nation goes to the polls

'It would be foolish to write five years worth of budgets now': Starmer refuses to rule out council tax rises
Mbappe suffered a broken nose in France's opening Euro 2024 match

No surgery required for Mbappe after horror broken nose as Euro 2024 future in question for star striker
Love Island star Jack Fowler recounted the ordeal on social media

‘I couldn’t breathe’: Love Island star reveals he ‘nearly died’ after suffering allergic reaction during flight to Dubai
This is Mr Putin's first visit to North Korea since 2000

Putin to meet Kim Jong Un in first visit to North Korea in 24 years

The M25 between Gatwick and Heathrow airport will shut for an entire weekend

Exact date holidaymakers face more chaos as M25 to shut between Heathrow and Gatwick for a full weekend
Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls

Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar

General Election LIVE: Starmer refuses to rule out council tax rises and Scottish Labour announces its manifesto

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit