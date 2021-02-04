Breaking News

One in five UK adults have now received Covid vaccine, Matt Hancock says

Matt Hancock said one in five UK adults have now received a Covid vaccine. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

One in five adults in the UK have now received a Covid vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

The Cabinet minister said Britain remained on track to hit its target of inoculating the top four priority groups against coronavirus by 15 February.

With the country topping 10 million jabs on Wednesday, plus today's figures, one-fifth of all the UK's adult population has now received a dose of the vaccine.

"We are on track to deliver the commitment we have made of offering the jab to all of the top four priority groups by 15 February," Mr Hancock told reporters while visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital.

"I'm just so proud of the team who are delivering this, it's going really, really well.

"You saw yesterday 10 million jabs done. Today we passed the threshold of one in five of the population who have been jabbed already."

The latest government data, up to 3 February, shows nearly 11 million jabs have been administered so far. Of those, almost 10.5 million have been first doses - an increase of around 470,000 on the previous day's figures.

A total of 501,957 were second shots, an increase of 2,995 on figures released the previous day.

The UK's seven-day rolling average for first doses is now 430,532.

Based on the latest figures, an average of nearly 410,000 first doses would need to be given each day for the government to meet its target of 15 million by 15 February.

It comes as the UK recorded a further 915 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 within the previous 28 days.

That brings the nation's tally since the pandemic began to 110,250, though that figure is believed to be north of 127,000.

The government also said there have been another 20,634 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Britain, bringing the total number of cases to 3,892,459.

However, the health secretary would not confirm that details of the government's hotel quarantine plan would be set out next week.

Asked if there would be an announcement next week, he said: "Of course we're working at pace to further strengthen the measures at the border but we've already put in place for isolation for everybody who arrives, wherever they come from in the world."

Mr Hancock said he discussed the issue with Australian ministers earlier on Thursday because they already have "quarantine hotels".

"We have been working to make sure that we get this right," he said.

The health secretary insisted "there isn't a delay, what there is, is work to make sure that the border is always as secure as it needs to be".

This story is being updated...

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify