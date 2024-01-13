Only Fools and Horses' Patrick Murray given £2,800 bill for parking outside McDonald's - cancer-stricken star reveals

This comes after Mr Murray revealed that his cancer came back, after he was given the all-clear in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The Only Fools and Horses star, Patrick Murray, has been landed with a £2,800 bill for parking at McDonalds - with this bill hitting the actor whilst experiencing cancer.

Five years ago the actor who plays Mickey Pearce in the classic comedy series was given a fine "less than £100" for parking in a disabled space whilst picking up his food, according to reports.

Now, Mr Murray, 66, claims a staff member told him to park there and he has now been told to pay a £2,800 fine after the charge increased over half a decade.

The actor has also reported he is receiving letters threatening that his belongings could be removed unless he pays up - even though there is no court order.

It is currently understood McDonald’s is not aware of the case. Picture: Alamy

Writing on X/Twitter, the star said: Writing about it on Twitter/X, he said: 'Five years ago I received a private parking ticket for parking on a disabled spot at McDonald's.

"I went back and saw the manager complaining that I was asked by the server to park up there to await my food.

"The initial ticket was less than £100. Now I am getting countless letters from a company demanding I pay £2,800 in or face having my personal goods removed.

"There was no court order to say I owed this debt.

"Suddenly getting a demand for £3,000 could be devastating for many people. Who knows some may have been driven to suicide with worry.'

It is currently understood McDonald’s is not aware of the case.

Although the UK economy grew by 0.3%, many Brits are still reliant on food banks - and there is speculation from some finance experts that a global recession may be on its way.

Mickey Pearce began as a side character who appeared infrequently as a friend of Rodney who was always seen wearing his trademark Trilby hat. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Mr Murray revealed that his cancer came back, after he was given the all-clear in 2022; he had been living with lung cancer.

In January 2023, He also revealed that a liver surgery had "saved his life", with doctors removing half of it to take out an infectious growth

Although later on in the year he said it had returned, spreading to his legs and pelvis.

Posting online he said: "Despite all the wonderful efforts by the medical and nursing teams at Medway, Guys and Kings College hospitals, the lung cancer has returned.

"I thought I had a painful groin strain a couple of months ago. Unfortunately, that turned out to be the cancer getting into my pelvis and leg bones. It has also entered my lymphatic system."

But by the end of the series in 2002, the character had become a firm favourite of the Peckham ensemble.