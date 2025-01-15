Only Fools and Horses star and soap legend Diane Langton dies aged 77

Diane Langton has died aged 77. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Only Fools and Horses star and soap legend Diane Langton has died aged 77.

She was best known for playing Marlene 'Nana' McQueen in Hollyoaks for 18 years, having first joined in 2007. Langton left after two years before going on to reprise her role in 2012.

The actress also appeared in EastEnders as Bev Williams and Heartbeat as Ruby Rowan.

During the '80s, she starred in Only Fools and Horses as Del Boy's love interest, June Snell.

Diane Langton with Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses. Picture: BBC/Getty

"I am sad to say that Diane Langton passed away this morning," her agent, Shane Collins, said.

"Diane had a rich and remarkable career appearing on stage, in films, and on television, including playing the iconic Nana McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2007 to the present day."

He added: "Diane trained at the Corona Academy and started her professional career as a dancer, touring with ballet companies throughout Europe, followed by appearances on That Was the Week That Was and The London Palladium."

Diane Langton as Ruby Rowan. Picture: Rex

The actress had a career spanning more than 60 years, with her first credit being for a small role as a schoolgirl in Carry On Teacher.

She went on to appear in Carry On Laughing - the TV spin-off of the film series.

