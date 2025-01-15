Linda Nolan's heartbroken sisters lead tributes as beloved singer dies aged 65 following cancer battle

15 January 2025, 14:50

Tributes have poured in for Linda Nolan
Tributes have poured in for Linda Nolan. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Tributes have poured in for beloved popstar, TV presenter and columnist Linda Nolan following her death aged 65.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'Beacon of hope' Nolan was diagnosed with cancer over 20 years ago and spoke candidly about the condition.

She was side by side with her sisters when she passed on Wednesday morning and was said to be full of "love and comfort."

The Irish star was part of the family group The Nolans, which also included her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne.

Read more: Captain Tom's family slash asking price for seven-bed house by £250k - and scrub NHS hero's name from listing

Leading tributes, her sisters wrote on X: "It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved Linda Nolan. She faced incurable cancer with courage, grace & determination, inspiring millions.

"Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully. A pop icon and beacon of hope, Linda will never be forgotten."

"I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Linda Nolan," singer Cheryl Cannon wrote on X.

"I had the pleasure of working with her on so many occasions, and she was always a joy - full of warmth and love. My thoughts and love are with the Nolan girls and the whole family."

Comedian Paul Chuckle has said he will "cherish" the memories he has with Linda Nolan following her death.

The comic, known for double act The Chuckle Brothers, shared a selfie photo of him with a smiling Linda as he paid tribute on Instagram.

"Just read the devastating news that our beautiful friend Linda Nolan has sadly passed. RIP @thelindanolan... we have many memories of over 40 years and cherish them all."

He added on X, formerly Twitter, that his "heart breaks" that she had died aged 65 but took comfort in thought she was "now with the love of her life Brian"

Linda Nolan died surrounded by her sisters
Linda Nolan died surrounded by her sisters. Picture: Alamy

Former X Factor star Mary Byrne has paid tribute to "dear friend" Nolan in a heartfelt tribute.

Posting on Facebook, she wrote: "Devastated by the loss of our dear friend Linda Nolan. She was such a warm, funny, and utterly amazing person.

"We shared so many laughs on tours across the UK and Ireland, where we became close friends and made wonderful memories.

"Rest now, Linda. The world feels far less interesting without you in it. Thank you for everything."

Posting on X, the Blackpool Grand Theatre said: "An incredibly sad day, our hearts go out to the Nolan family, Anne, Denise, Maureen and Coleen, from us all at the Blackpool Grand Theatre.

"Linda Nolan was a true Blackpool icon. RIP Linda, you will always be a shining star."

The theatre also published a number of pictures of the star at the venue.

Singer Linda Nolan
Singer Linda Nolan. Picture: Getty

The chief executive of charity Breast Cancer Now, Claire Rowney, said: "We're absolutely devastated to hear of the death of our long-standing ambassador Linda Nolan. All of Linda's family and friends are in our thoughts, and we want to extend our love to them at this incredibly sad time.

"In her many years as our ambassador, Linda has been a fierce and unwavering supporter of our work, both through fundraising and as a staunch advocate for raising awareness of and championing the needs of people living with secondary breast cancer.

"In the last few months of her life, Linda rallied alongside us as we petitioned for life-extending drug Enhertu to be made available on the NHS for patients with HER2-low secondary breast cancer.

"We are eternally grateful to Linda for using her voice to campaign with us."

In a statement, her manager Dermot McNamara said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

"As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success; becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide; touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention to Me and the iconic disco classic I'm In The Mood for Dancing.

"Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

Linda Nolan arrives at the Best Heroes Awards 2023 on October 18, 2023
Linda Nolan arrives at the Best Heroes Awards 2023 on October 18, 2023. Picture: Getty

"Beyond her incredible career, Linda dedicated her life to helping others, helping raise over £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans, amongst countless others.

"Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy.

"Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

"At around 10.20am on Wednesday January 15, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

"Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others.

"Her family kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time, while they and Linda's friends grieve the loss of an extraordinary woman. Details of a celebration of Linda's remarkable life will be shared in due course.

"Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Linda Nolan in the arms of her husband Brian Hudson
Linda Nolan in the arms of her husband Brian Hudson. Picture: Alamy

The Nolans shot to fame in the Eighties with hits like “I’m in the Mood for Dancing, “Gotta Pull Myself Together” and “Who’s Gonna Rock You.”

Born in Dublin in 1959, Linda moved to Blackpool with her family at the age of three and quickly began performing alongside her sisters.

The Nolans quickly became a household name, touring social clubs with Frank Sinatra and other iconic performers.

“We were called The Singing Nolans in those days,” Maureen Nolan said.

“We were billed as Blackpool’s answer to the Von Trapp family – we went from appearing at working men’s clubs to touring with Frank Sinatra.”

Linda Nolan passed away on Wednesday morning.
Linda Nolan passed away on Wednesday morning. Picture: Alamy

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. In 2020, it spread and by 2023 was in her brain.

Nolan had spoken candidly about her illness since her diagnosis, saying in December she was “not scared of dying.”

She told OK! Magazine: “I’m not scared of dying, I’m sad that it’s going to happen. I’ve [got] four cancers, about two tumours in my brain.

“Everything is changing, and things I didn’t even know were changing.

“Just make time for the people you love,” she added.

“You’ve got to cherish your moments and don’t dwell.”

Linda is survived by her sisters Anne, Coleen and Maureen.

