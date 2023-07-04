Orkney to vote on quitting UK and rejoining Norway

4 July 2023, 10:37

Councillors in Kirkwall will today vote on Orkney's future
Councillors in Kirkwall will today vote on Orkney's future. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

You've heard of Brexit, maybe even Scexit - now the UK might have to prepare for Orkxit.

The Orkney Islands, which lie 20 miles north of the Scottish mainland, could today vote to quit the UK - and return to its Viking roots.

Councillors in Kirkwall will today debate a motion from council leader James Stockan looking for "alternative forms of government" as he claims the islands have been under-funded by both the UK and Scottish governments.

He says it is time for Orkney to look elsewhere for more economic opportunity - which could include rejoining with Norway, a country which last had any say over the islands in 1472.

“We were part of the Norse kingdom for much longer than we were part of the United Kingdom," he says. "There is a huge affinity and a huge deep cultural relationship there. This is exactly the moment to explore what is possible.”

His motion suggests Orkney becoming a crown dependency, such as Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man, or even a self-governing territory like the Faroe Islands which are linked to Denmark, but that it could also mean looking at "Nordic connections... and other options for greater subsidiarity and autonomy to be presented to the community for consideration".

The council leader's motion does not commit the council to any of these options and the officials' report notes that any constitutional change would likely require a combination of petitions, referenda and legislation at Holyrood and Westminster.

Orkney was under Norwegian and Danish control until the 15th century when the islands were given to Scotland as part of Margaret of Denmark's wedding dowry to King James III of Scotland.

Taken sick on the voyage, Margaret landed on Orkney and died, the dowry was never paid, and Scotland seized the island and has claimed ownership ever since.

Cllr Stockan says he is still asked by Orcadians "When are we going to pay back the dowry, when are we going back to Norway?"

According to the councillor, Orkney is being "failed dreadfully" by governments in both Edinburgh and London. "The mark of a good government is how it actually supports the periphery and the most disadvantaged.

"Our communities on the tiniest of our islands are the most difficult to serve and the way governments treat them is absolutely paramount to how well governments are doing.

"We do look with envy at the communities in Norway where they have a completely different approach to the remote and rural."

He adds: “We are really struggling at the moment, we have to replace the whole ferry fleet. We are denied the things that other areas get like road equivalent tariff for ferry fares. And the funding we get from the Scottish government is significantly less per head than Shetland and the Western Isles to run the same services. We can’t go on as we are."

Orkney Islands Council did previously vote in 2017 to look at whether the islands could have greater autonomy, but did not back full independence for Orkney.

Similarly Shetland council voted in 2020 in favour of looking into ways of obtaining financial and political independence from Scotland. Funding cuts and centralised decision-making by the Scottish Government were argued as reasons to explore independence.

Scotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has told LBC that the Scottish Government "would continue to work closely with Orkney" and wants "more autonomy" for Scottish island communities and is prepared to look at a single islands authority model.

He said: "Like Orkney I believe we have been failed by the Westminster government and if we had more autonomy then the Scottish Government could do more for our island and rural communities."

And No 10 has said that there is "no mechanism for the conferral of crown dependency or overseas territory status on any part of the UK.

"Fundamentally, we are stronger as one United Kingdom, we have no plans to change that. We've got no plans to change the devolution settlement."

Royals

