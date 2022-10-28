Wounded Arsenal star Pablo Mari seen smiling in hospital bed and giving thumbs up as he says he is lucky to be alive

Pablo Mari was pictured smiling from his hospital bed
Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has said he is in a "hard moment" and hopes all victims of the supermarket stabbing he was injured in manage to recover as he was pictured smiling from his hospital bed.

He posted a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up from his hospital bed after being caught up in the rampage at a Milanese shopping centre on Thursday.

The centre-back, who is on loan at Italian side Monza, has already recounted the horrifying moment he saw a person die in front of him.

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, he said: "After the hard moment we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and we want to thank all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving.

"In addition, we want to send our condolences and all our strength to the family and friends of the deceased person, and we sincerely wish that all injured people recover as soon as possible."

Previously, he said he was lucky to be alive after being stabbed in a mass attack in Italy.

He was shopping with his wife and baby son at the time of the stabbings.

Speaking about his ordeal for the first time, Mari, 29, revealed how he was stabbed randomly in the back before seeing the attacker kill another person.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari
Picture: Alamy
Pablo Mari with family
Pablo Mari with family. Picture: Instagram@PABLOMV5
ITALY-CRIME-ASSAULT-POLICE
Picture: Getty

Mari described the incident to Monza CEO Adriano Galliani, who told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I was with the trolley with my child inside and I felt an excruciating pain in my back.

"Then that man stabbed another in the throat. Today I had luck, because I saw a person die in front of me."

Mari was one of five people attacked in the incident around 6:30pm on Thursday and was kept in hospital overnight but is expected to make a full recovery.

Galliani explained that Mari was stabbed just a few inches away from his lung and also suffered a mouth wound.

Mari is set to undergo surgery but Galliani revealed he is in good spirits and even joked he will be back on the pitch on Monday.

Galliani said: "Pablo is an amazing guy. He had the strength to joke and tell me that he will be back in training on Monday.

"I brought him greetings from [club president Silvio] Berlusconi and everyone else."

Mari joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020 and played 19 times for the Gunners before joining Udinese on loan at the start of the year. He was then loaned to newly promoted Monza in August.

An Arsenal statement read: "We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

"We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

"Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, speaking after his side's 2-0 loss at PSV added: “I just found out. I know Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He’s in hospital but he seems to be OK.”

Gazzetta dello Sport initially reported that Mari was in a serious condition but it is believed he will make a full recovery.

The Italian outlet also report a 30-year-old member of staff at the Carrefour store died following a cardiac arrest after being stabbed in the chest and abdomen.

Italian outlet Corriere della Sera reported that former Napoli player Massimo Tarantino was among those who immobilised and disarmed the attacker before police arrived.

Tarantino, 51, said: "I'm not a hero. I didn't do anything special."

The stabbings are said to have occurred in the Carrefour supermarket in the Milanofiori di Assago mall on the outskirts of Milan.

The attacker is claimed to have grabbed a knife off one of the shelves in the store - particularly busy due to a nearby Placebo concert - before randomly stabbing shoppers.

Brave customers are reported to have wrestled the man to the ground.

A 46-year-old man has already been arrested by local police.

