'Woke nonsense': Parliamentary staff asked whether their fathers are male or female in security pass application form

Workers in Parliament are being asked whether their fathers are male or female. Picture: Alamy

Parliamentary staff who apply for a security pass are being asked whether their fathers are male or female in a 'woke' application form.

Anyone applying for a pass must give details of their parents including their names, dates of birth and nationalities.

But the recently revised application now requires staff to list their mother and father's gender identities too.

Forms seen by the Mail show employees are being asked to give details about their 'birth father' including their gender.

The options are female, male or 'other' but there is no option to ignore the question.

Brendan Clarke-Smith said the requirement is 'woke nonsense'. Picture: Parliament UK

One member of staff who had to fill in the form told the paper: "I found it baffling to be asked what gender my birth father is when completing the parliamentary security vetting form.

"How could it possibly make sense to ask that question?

"There is only one possible answer and in any case why do they have to know and why would they care if this has changed? It's nonsensical."

Former education minister Brendan Clarke-Smith said the requirement was "woke nonsense".

"Staffers will probably be thinking this is some sort of intricate psychometric test, rather than a serious question," he said.

"I'm not sure how somebody's father self-identifies is really relevant on a security check either. It's tick box meets Pandora's box."

The House of Commons did not say when the form had been updated or why changes had been made.

A statement said: "Parliament has a range of robust security vetting procedures, based on good practice and ensuring a consistent approach, however we do not comment on the specifics of our security processes."