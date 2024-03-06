‘I’m a sad drunk’: Homeless Paul Gascoigne opens up on his alcohol battles and his new life living in his agents spare room

6 March 2024, 16:30 | Updated: 6 March 2024, 17:02

England legend Paul Gascoigne has opened up on his new life in Bournemouth where he lives in his agent's spare room, and his struggles with 'three or four-day booze benders'.
England legend Paul Gascoigne has opened up on his new life in Bournemouth where he lives in his agent's spare room, and his struggles with 'three or four-day booze benders'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

England legend Paul Gascoigne has declared himself a 'sad drunk' as he opened up about his struggles with addiction and the extent of his 'three or four-day booze benders'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cult hero, affectionately known as 'Gazza', has battled alcohol addiction and mental health struggles since he hung up his boots in 2004, following a club career at Tottenham, Newcastle, Rangers and Lazio.

Gascoigne, 56, has now opened up on his new life on the south coast and how he gets stopped by football fans who would encourage him to go for a drink.

Speaking to the High Performance podcast, Gazza revealed he now lives with his agent Katie Davis on a residential road in Poole - around six miles from Bournemouth, Dorset.

Paul Gascoigne during the UEFA European Championship Qualifying match at Old Trafford, Manchester, June 19, 2023
Paul Gascoigne during the UEFA European Championship Qualifying match at Old Trafford, Manchester, June 19, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Paul Gascoigne says he is homeless and living in agent's spare room, as he continues to battle alcoholism

Read More: Paul Pogba banned from football for four years after ex-Manchester United star failed drugs test

"Bournemouth's not such a football town," Gazza told the podcast. "When I first arrived I was getting stopped at weekends, it was a nightmare.

"If Bournemouth was playing at home, playing like Manchester United, the town would be full of Man United fans."

He said it was "hard" to deal with the attention of fans wanting to buy him a drink.

"That's a good thing. Saves me money," Gazza quipped, but said

Opening up on his alcohol struggles, Gazza said: "It's not the drink so much it's the consequences.

"I know I'm in trouble if I look at my mobile and I've got like 30 messages and 30 missed calls. I think: 'Oh s**t'.

"I've been alright, last year wasn't brilliant, I was off and on. A couple of months and then a three, four-day bender."

Following his struggles with sobriety, Gazza was admitted to rehab for a seventh time in 2014 amid continued efforts to give up the booze.

He said in 2021 that he had "always been an alcoholic" following arrests for drunk driving.

Paul Gascoigne playing for England against Germany in Turin, Italy, July 4, 1990
Paul Gascoigne playing for England against Germany in Turin, Italy, July 4, 1990. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Arsenal goalkeeper 'training XL Bully dog as his bodyguard' after wave of break-ins hit Premier League footballers

Read More: Stan Bowles, QPR legend and former England 'maverick' footballer, dies aged 75 after battle with Alzheimer's

Gascoigne told the podcast: "I used to be a happy drunk. I ain't anymore. I'm a sad drunk. I don't go out and drink, I drink indoors".

He said: "People know Paul Gascoigne but Gazza, no one knows. Even me sometimes. I've spent a lot of years being down, when I did my ligaments and then my kneecap, I missed four years of football. I would've got 100 caps (for England).

"I try not to get down because the world's already down enough. And when I'm really down, that's when I pick up a drink to cheer myself up.

"I don't think I let any managers down, or the players or the fans you know. If there was anyone I let down, it was myself. But more the drinking side of it, when I finished playing."

Gascoigne said he drinks coffee now instead of alcohol, and will often have six cups before 10am.

But he claimed that some people try to trip him up publicly by leaving bottles of alcohol outside his front door, then photograph him when he picks them up.

He added: "I called Katie up in November a few years ago crying my eyes out. What I put myself through and other people, jail and rehab - taking cocaine off toilet seats - and then I'm asked to be ambassador for my country, I didn't know whether to laugh or cry.

"When I do these venues, I hardly talk about football, more the crazy stuff I used to get up to. I've got to get straight in and get them laughing.

"There's a few times when I've cried on stage. You miss it on a Saturday, you know, entertaining people. I got such a f****** buzz from it and you miss that.

"I can be emotionally soft. It doesn't take long for us to cry sometimes. I keep a lot of stuff in, stuff I should share but get scared of sharing with people. I don't think I'll ever grow up, which I don't mind you know?

"I'm proud of what I've given people. I gave nearly a million quid to ten different charities and called them to keep it quiet.

"I've never (given up). I think the time I'll give in is when I'm in a wooden box. Apart from that, I'll keep on fighting on."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Haiti Violence

Haitian politicians seek coalition in bid to end gang violence

Southampton's St Mary's stadium was engulfed in smoke after a fire broke out

Southampton’s St Mary's stadium engulfed by thick black smoke as fire breaks out next door and match postponed

Carlo Ancelotti

Spanish prosecutors accuse Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of tax fraud

Hotel California Lyrics Trial

Case against three men on trial over ‘stolen’ Hotel California lyrics dropped

The painting on show

Painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe exceeds expectations at auction

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Deaths reported after suspected Houthi attack on ship in Gulf of Aden

Election 2024 McConnell Trump

McConnell endorses Trump despite ‘disgraceful’ acts in Capitol attack

The former stripper has been banned from OnlyFans for making the threat.

Ex-stripper who threatened to leak nude photos of Prince Harry on OnlyFans amid ‘anger’ at duke has account banned

Mideast Tensions

Crew abandon ship ‘attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels’

UN experts say Britain should repatriate Shamima Begum

UN demands Britain repatriates 'vulnerable' Isis-bride Shamima Begum as she was 'recruited for sexual exploitation'

People queue for jabs at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Germany during the height of the pandemic

‘Hypervaccinated’ man received 217 Covid jabs ‘for private reasons’ with no side effects

Guests vomit blood after Indian restaurant serves diners dry ice as mouth freshener

Guests vomit blood after Indian restaurant serves diners dry ice as mouth freshener

France Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s widow urges Russians to stage election day protest

'Britain deserves better': Keir Starmer slates 'Tory con' Budget and brands 'nicked' non-dom policy 'a desperate move'

'Britain deserves better': Keir Starmer slates 'Tory con' Budget and brands 'nicked' non-dom policy 'a desperate move'

Egypt Economy

Egypt reaches deal with IMF to increase bailout loan to £6.3bn

Poland Farmers' Protest

Police injured during farmers’ protest in Polish capital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Migrant Deaths

More than 8,500 migrants died worldwide last year – UN report

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley ‘to end presidential campaign’, clearing path for Trump candidacy

Polish farmers' protest

Polish farmers stage large protest against Ukrainian imports and EU policies

The Chancellor said he wants people to keep hold of more of their pay

Hunt hands £450 to millions and overhauls child benefit in 'tax-cutting' budget - but bad news for non-doms and smokers
At a glance: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils 'tax-cutting' Budget

Budget at a glance: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced National Insurance tax cuts and alcohol and fuel duty freezes
Jeremy Hunt commits to free childcare pledge despite funding fears

Jeremy Hunt commits to free childcare pledge despite funding fears

The Pope greets the faithful

Pope struggles to climb steps amid respiratory and mobility problems

Gaza

Pressure over ceasefire grows as conditions worsen for Palestinians in Gaza

Jeremy Hunt delivering the Budget

Jeremy Hunt freezes duty on fuel and alcohol as he unveils pre-election 'tax-cutting' Budget
Elon Musk

OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed ChatGPT maker should become for-profit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle says Meghan is 'stick in the spokes' who upset Kate, Harry and Will 'threesome'
The Princess of Wales may not lead Trooping the Colour in June

Army removes claim that Kate will attend Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties
The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle scolds wild conspiracy theories about Kate and says 'there's a reason' she's away from limelight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit