Stan Bowles, QPR legend and former England 'maverick' footballer, dies age 75 following battle with Alzheimer's disease

24 February 2024, 21:15

Stan Bowles, QPR legend and former England 'maverick', dies age 75 following battle with Alzheimer's disease
Stan Bowles, QPR legend and former England 'maverick', dies age 75 following battle with Alzheimer's disease. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Former England 'maverick' footballer and Queens Park Rangers legend Stan Bowles has died at the age of 75, his family has announced, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bowles, who made 560 appearances in English football as well as five caps for the national team, won acclaim as one of football's greatest mavericks during his lengthy career.

Before writing his name into the history books at QPR, Bowles started his career as an apprentice at Manchester City, before joining Fourth Division Crewe and then Carlisle.

He eventually signed for QPR in 1972 where he went on to make 315 league appearances, scoring 97 goals over seven seasons, and was part of the team which finished runners-up to Liverpool in the old First Division under Dave Sexton in 1975-76.

Paying tribute to the club legend, QPR said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart we have learned that QPR icon Stan Bowles sadly passed away this evening (Saturday), aged 75.

"All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace.

"The club will be confirming how we will be paying a fitting tribute to Stan in due course."

Stan Bowles at Lofus Road at a match arranged to generate funds for later care for him, July 2017
Stan Bowles at Lofus Road at a match arranged to generate funds for later care for him, July 2017. Picture: Alamy
Stan Bowles, who has died at the age of 75 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, is pictured in England kit in May 1974.
Stan Bowles, who has died at the age of 75 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, is pictured in England kit in May 1974. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Former Everton and Sheffield United footballer 'jailed for life for match-fixing and paying bribes'

Read More: Footballer Dani Alves jailed after being found guilty of nightclub sex assault

The forward was regarded as one of England's top talents as well as one of the game's most overt non-conformists.

Bowles later moved to Nottingham Forest under Brian Clough in 1979, but just a year later joined Second Division Leyton Orient.

Despite his talents, Bowles won just five England caps, his only international goal coming against Wales at Ninian Park in 1974.

Bowles wound down his playing career back in west London with Brentford and retired in 1984, moving into after-dinner speaking, as well as some pundit work and a betting column.

His 1996 autobiography revealed the extent of his drinking, womanising, and gambling during his playing days.

Upon being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Bowles moved back to Manchester to be cared for by his eldest daughter, Andria.

In 2017, QPR hosted a benefit match in Bowles' honour, playing against Bournemouth to help raise funds for his continuing care.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation in the affulent commuter town Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

Murder investigation launched and man, 39, arrested after woman, 40, found fatally injured in Beaconsfield

Three female MPs have been issued with bodyguards and cars amid growing concern for politicians' safety

Three female MPs issued with 'taxpayer-funded bodyguards and cars' amid growing safety concerns

A picture of Alexei Navalny next to flowers in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin

Body of Russian opposition leader Navalny handed over to his mother, aide says

Destroyed residential buildings in Rafah

Israeli officials to meet over proposed pause in Gaza fighting

Wendy Williams thanks supporters for 'love and kind words' after she is diagnosed with same rare form of dementia as Bruce Willis

Wendy Williams thanks supporters for 'love and kind words' after she is diagnosed with same rare form of dementia as Bruce Willis
Competitors battle in a muddy pool at the Florida Man Games

Tank-topped teams compete in spoof sporting event in Florida

Residents voting in the South Carolina Republican primary

Trump enters South Carolina primary looking to embarrass Haley in her home state

Children are seen in a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, February 22

'Progress' made in Gaza ceasefire talks after Hamas 'drop some of its demands' that could see Israeli hostages released

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian president accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza

Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial

Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial

French President Emmanuel Macron at the agriculture fair

Macron booed by French farmers as he visits Paris agricultural fair

Volodymyr Zelensky

Western leaders arrive in Kyiv as Ukraine marks invasion anniversary

Lee Anderson has been suspended for his comments about Sadiq Khan

Lee Anderson suspended from Conservative Party after claiming 'Islamists have control of Sadiq Khan'

Wet weather is expected on Sunday and Monday

Fears of travel chaos on Sunday and Monday amid heavy rain, as yellow weather warning issued

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have not been seen since Monday

Police in desperate riverbed hunt for missing TV presenter and boyfriend, as cop ex-lover accused of murder

Yulia Navalnaya

Navalny widow accuses Putin of mocking Christianity for refusing to return body

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charles has shared a message of support for Ukraine

King Charles hails 'heroism' of Ukrainians as world leaders mark second anniversary of Russian invasion in Kyiv
Junior doctors have gone on strike again

Junior doctors walk out for five-day strike amid long-standing pay row, in latest round of NHS industrial action
Sarah Oliver was killed in the collision

Woman killed by driver who sped through red light while on her phone, as she is jailed for nine years
Spain Building Fire

10th body found in charred remnants of Valencia apartment building

Hamilton Palace is said to be abandoned

Crumbling Sussex mansion abandoned by millionaire developer 'is UK's biggest slum' and is 'magnet for drug abuse'
Grant Shapps has vowed that Britain will back Ukraine 'to the end'

'We will be there to the end': Shapps vows UK will back Ukraine until war is over, as Britain gives £245m military aid
LBC spoke to a mother and daughter from the war-torn city of Mariupol

Ukrainian refugees accuse Home Office of becoming ‘tired of Ukraine’ after altering resettlement schemes
Rishi Sunak has been urged to strip Liz Truss of the Conservative whip

Labour urges Rishi Sunak to strip former PM Liz Truss of Conservative whip after claim of 'deep state sabotage'
Ursula von der Leyen

EC chief von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv as Ukraine marks invasion anniversary

Mel B

'I went from Spice Girls tour to sharing a bed with my kids': Mel B had just £700 in the bank after leaving abusive ex

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit