Sir Paul McCartney says 'it's good to be back' as he kicks off UK leg of tour

15 December 2024, 07:18 | Updated: 15 December 2024, 08:03

Paul Mccartney
Paul Mccartney has said 'it's good to be back'. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Paul McCartney declared "it's good to be back" as he kicked off the UK leg of his tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In his first performance in his home country since Glastonbury 2022, the former Beatle took fans at Manchester's Co-op Live arena on a journey back through a remarkable career.

With songs from as far back as The Quarrymen, through Beatlemania and to Wings and his solo material, Sir Paul included tributes to his late bandmates and even a festive surprise.

He delighted the crowd when he greeted them with: "Alright, Manchester?"

He said: "We've been travelling round the world, man. We've been round South America.

"Here we are up North again.

"It's good to be back."

The Got Back tour has been to South America, Spain and France - and, after a second night in Manchester, will head to The O2 in London on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fans queued outside in typically drizzly Manchester weather to gain entry to the arena, which opened earlier this year and has a capacity of 23,500.

The 82-year-old treated the audience to a set lasting more than two-and-a-half hours, beginning with Hard Day's Night and ending the main set with Hey Jude, which a joyous audience joined in enthusiastically with.

Introducing In Spite Of All the Danger by the Quarrymen, Sir Paul promised to take the crowd back in time.

Paul Mccartney performing in Madrid
Paul Mccartney performing in Madrid. Picture: Getty

He said: "We're going to a little place in the north of England.

"It's about half an hour down the East Lancs, actually.

"A little place called Liverpool. In that town there was four boys and they wanted to make a record, so they did, and this song we're going to do now is the first song that the Beatles ever recorded."

A request from Sir Paul to the audience to demonstrate a "Beatles scream" showed he is still capable of prompting the hysteria of the 1960s.

The show's encore saw him reunite with John Lennon who appeared on the screen for I've Got A Feeling.

Sir Paul, who turned to watch the screen behind him as Lennon appeared, told the arena: "That's great for me because I get to sing with John again."

Earlier in the gig, he performed Here Today, written in tribute to the singer, who was killed in 1980.

He said: "It was difficult to say to your mate 'hey, I love you man'. It didn't go down well.

"So after John died, I just wrote this song and I just thought 'what the hell'."

He also paid tribute to George Harrison, using a ukelele given to him by his bandmate.

He played it during Something, a Beatles song written by Harrison, as photos of the guitarist were displayed on screen.

When he finished, he said: "Thank you George, that's a very cool song."

A festive addition to the setlist came in the form of Wonderful Christmastime, with snow falling from the ceiling as Sir Paul was joined by the YSBD theatre school children's choir and backing musicians dressed as elves, with an image of a Christmas tree in the background.

Introducing it, he said: "Well, seeing as the season's coming around, we've got a little surprise for you."

Blackbird, inspired by America's civil rights movement and covered by Beyonce on her Cowboy Carter album this year, saw Sir Paul raised on a platform, which showed a graphic of a bird flying across the Moon.

The singer told the audience the band had refused to play to segregated crowds in the US.

He said: "That just sounded stupid to us, we said 'we're not playing like that, you're kidding'."

The star's family, including wife Nancy Shevell, were among the audience for the gig.

Sir Paul said solo track My Valentine was written for his wife, adding: "She's here tonight. This one's for you babe."

Laser lights lit up the arena at points, while dramatic pyrotechnics saw flames shoot from the stage during James Bond theme Live And Let Die.

Finishing his set with the Beatles' Golden Slumbers, Sir Paul said: "You've been a fantastic crowd tonight.

"To tell you the truth, we thought we were going to get spoiled by South American crowds because they're crazy, but you're crazier. And we love it." He was booed as he told the crowd: "We've got to go home now."

Ending the show before cannons of red, white and blue confetti exploded, he said: "There's only one thing left to say - see you next time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italy Pope

Pope’s visit to Corsica will focus on migrant deaths

Max George

The Wanted star Max George gives health update as he continues to battle heart condition

Donald Trump

ABC News agrees settlement with Donald Trump over defamation claim

Inside Sednaya Prison, Symbol Of Brutality Of The Assad Regime

Expert warns of ‘massive’ risk from unexploded landmines to Syria returnees

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s opposition chief urges top court to act swiftly on impeachment

Labour says more than 13,500 migrants have been deported from Britain since their election win - as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper promises a 'step change' in preventing illegal working.

Labour 'removes 13,500 migrants from Britain' - as Home Sec promises 'step change' on illegal working

A new trailer for the Gavin & Stacey finale set to air this Christmas Day has teased an answer to the infamous 'fishing trip' mystery.

Gavin & Stacey 'fishing trip' mystery reveal teased in new trailer for Xmas finale

A person is fighting for life after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge near Glasgow.

Eight injured and one fighting for life after double-decker bus hits railway bridge near Glasgow

The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament.

Chinese 'spy' linked to Prince Andrew met with May and Cameron - as Reform MPs threatened to name him

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has travelled to Italy for migration talks with the nation's government.

Home Secretary visits Italy for crunch migration talks with right-wing government

A man who was arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond will face no further action from police.

Man arrested suspected of blackmailing TV star Alison Hammond faces no further action from cops

People dressed as Father Christmas

Santas and Grinches hit the streets for annual SantaCon bar crawls

A man in costume in Deventer

Charles Dickens’ characters come alive in Dutch town enamoured with author

Isak Andic, founder of high street chain Mango, has died in a freak hiking accident near Barcelona, the brand says.

Billionaire founder of fashion chain Mango dies in freak accident on holiday

The shooting took place at the Loon Plage migrant camp near Dunkirk (file photo)

At least four killed after shooting at migrant camp in northern France

Brussels will demand access to British fishing waters and force the UK to follow EU laws as the price of a new trade deal for Sir Keir Starmer.

EU to demand access to UK fishing waters as Starmer seeks to reset Brexit relationship

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 'controversial' map has angered Ukrainian FA

Ukraine FA hit back at Fifa's 'unacceptable error' and 'controversial' map amid World Cup 2026 qualifying draw
Scientists claim there's an 'unprecedented risk' to life caused by 'mirror life' research

Creating 'mirror bacteria' could cause 'unprecedented risk' and wipe out life on earth, scientists warn
West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has given new information on striker Michail Antonio after the player was hospitalised in a horror crash while driving his Ferrari in Essex.

West Ham boss gives new update on Michail Antonio's injury after horror supercar crash

Drones have been spotted in New Jersey, as concerns mount

Concerns grow amid multiple sightings of unidentified 'mysterious' drones spotted over New Jersey
Mikheil Kavelashvili

Ex-footballer becomes new President of Georgia

Gavin And Stacey Filming In Barry, Wales

Mathew Horne feels 'protective' over Gavin And Stacey co-star James Corden as he slaps down rumours of fall out
Servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade fire a 2s1 self-propelled 122mm howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar

Ukrainian drones strike Russia as Kyiv reels from air attacks

Daylight saving has been criticised by lawmakers in the US

Trump to ban 'costly' daylight saving time in the US as he slams its 'inefficiency'

Participants celebrate after hearing the news that South Korea’s parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean parliament votes to impeach President over martial law order

Mikheil Kavelashvili

Former Manchester City footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili elected new President of Georgia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

c

'Chinese spy' was 'invited' to Buckingham Palace by Prince Andrew - as calls grow for identity to be revealed
c

Suella Braverman leads calls for identity of 'Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew to be revealed
The King has spoken about the "battle" to maintain "timeless skills" as he met artists and craftspeople.

Beaming King Charles steps out for annual Christmas fair celebrating traditional crafts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News