Peer says he did not report wife's stolen credit card because the thief spent less than she did

By Christian Oliver

A peer has told the House of Lords he did not report his wife's stolen credit card because the thief spent less than she did.

Former police chief Lord Mackenzie of Framwellgate left the chamber unsure whether or not he was joking about the theft.

He was reported as delivering the astonishing claim with a "deadpan delivery" as he recalled the incident in the House of Lords.

Fellow Lords were left erupting in laughter at the claim, while others were left basking in shock.

Members of the House of Lords arrive to sit in their seats in the Chamber East Gallery. Picture: Alamy

Addressing the House of Lords, the non-affiliated peer said: "My wife, on one of her rare visits to London, had her credit card stolen.

"And I monitored the use of the card and I have to say I didn't report it to the police, because the thief was spending less than she was."

Peers across the House were said to have erupted into laughter at his comment.

Treasury minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton responded: "I think, in these circumstances, one should always report these matters to the police."

Lord Mackenzie is a former chief superintendent in Durham and was also the president of the Police Superintendents Association for three years.