Pensioner, 71, dies after being hit by e-scooter ridden by 14-year-old-boy

Pensioner Linda Davis who died after being hit by an e-scooter. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Stephen Rigley

A pensioner has died in hospital six days after she was hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a teenage boy.

Linda Davis, 71, known to her family and friends as Lou, was struck on the pavement on Southwell Road East, in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, at around 3.50pm on June 2.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 14-year-old rider of the privately-owned electric scooter remained at the scene and contacted emergency services.

He has since been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

The force said the investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch while the victim's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Read More: Woman who hired e-scooter while drunk on hen do gets driving ban

Read More: American pair cause £21k damage to Rome's Spanish Steps by taking e-scooters down monument

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we'd urge anyone who either witnessed this collision, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 441 of June 2, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.