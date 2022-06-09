American pair cause £21k damage to Rome's Spanish Steps after taking e-scooters down monument

The Americans were seen walking their e-scooters down the Spanish Steps. Picture: Rome police

By Will Taylor

An American tourist caused £21,000 of damage as she was caught throwing her e-scooter down the iconic Spanish Steps in Rome in shocking footage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unnamed 28-year-old and her 29-year-old man she was with brazenly wheeled their e-scooters down the steps, part of the world heritage site in the Italian capital's centre, early on Friday.

A passerby recorded it and police handed out €400 euro (£342) fines to both of them.

In footage, both are seen walking their e-scooters down the 18th-century steps, which lead from the distinctive Fontana della Barcaccia to the Trinita dei Monti.

Rome's police said: "The two, of American nationality, she and a 29 year old, were stopped by the agents of the Trevi Group and at the end of the investigations they were both sanctioned for a total amount of 800 euros, according to the provisions of the Urban Police Regulations.

"For the woman, the complaint was also filed for damage to a monumental asset, since she launched the scooter on purpose."

The steps are among Rome's most famous landmarks, and feature in music and films such as Audrey Hepburn's Roman Holiday and The Man from UNCLE.

It comes just weeks after a Saudi Arabian tourist drove a Maserati down the steps.

Read more: Two 'much-loved' Brits captured by Russia face 20 years behind bars

The driver fled but investigators tracked the vehicle to a rental company in Milan. A 37-year-old was charged with damaging a monument after getting arrested at Malpensa airport in the north of the country.

A Roman heritage group said he had damaged two of the 135 steps.

Sitting down on the landmark is also banned, as the steps have been designated a monument.

Those in breach of the rules face a €250 fine, while those who dirty or damage it are charged €400.