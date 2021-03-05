People face £200 fine if they try to leave England without new travel form

From Monday, people travelling internationally will need to complete and carry a declaration to travel document. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

People in England face a £200 fine if they turn up at an airport without a new form stating the reason they are travelling.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced that, from Monday, people travelling internationally will need to complete and carry a declaration to travel document, downloaded from the Government's website

It comes over a month after the measure was announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel on January 27.

The form can be printed or stored on a mobile phone.

International travel from England is only permitted for limited reasons, such as work, volunteering, education, medical grounds and funerals.

The three-page form requires travellers to fill out their personal details and tick a box indicating why they are leaving the country.

Police have been stepping up patrols at ports and airports in recent weeks and will have the power to ask travellers to produce a completed form from Monday, the DfT said.

Individuals unable to do so could face a £200 fine.

Anyone found attempting to travel internationally without a valid reason will be asked to return home and could receive a fixed-penalty notice for breaking stay at home rules, which start at £200 and double for each incident, up to a maximum of £6,400.

Foreign holidays for people in England will not be permitted before May 17 under Boris Johnson's road map for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.