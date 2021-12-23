Breaking News

People infected with Omicron 'up to 70% less likely to need hospital', UKHSA study shows

Omicron patients are much less likely to require hospital treatment than previous Covid strains, a new study shows. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

People infected with the Omicron variant are up to 70% less likely to go to hospital compared to previous Covid strains, the UK Health Security Agency has said.

The major analysis shows that people are between 50 and 70% less likely to need hospital care.

It also shows people are between 31 and 45% less likely to go to A&E.

After 10 weeks of receiving the booster, protection against symptomatic disease drops by between 15 and 25%.

However, protection is likely to be far more robust against severe disease.

The UKHSA described the findings as "encouraging" but warned Omicron could still lead to large numbers of people in hospital.

It comes as the Government confirmed a further 119,789 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the UK as of 9am on Thursday, a new record for daily reported cases.

A further 147 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

