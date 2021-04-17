People in Windsor tell LBC that Prince Philip 'touched so many lives'

By Maddie Goodfellow

People in Windsor have told LBC that Prince Philip 'touched so many lives' as hundreds of people gathered in the town of to take part in a national minute's silence in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Hundreds of people in the town of Windsor took part in a national minute's silence in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh as his funeral began.

Crowds lining the high street outside the walls of Windsor Castle and along the Long Walk fell silent at 3pm in remembrance of the nation's longest-serving consort.

People held Union flags, partners wore matching hats and others clutched bunches of flowers.

People had arrived steadily in the town throughout Saturday morning to pay their respects to the duke.

Some were seen wearing custom face masks bearing Philip's image.

One mourner told LBC: "I remember his being witty and someone for us all to look up to, especially the younger generation with the Duke of Edinburgh award.

"The award was for everybody, whatever their ability, and and he was a good role model because he did a lot for charities."

Another expressed their sadness for the Queen, saying: "I feel for the Queen, she has lost not only her husband but a friend, and I do feel sorry for her as they were married for such a long time.

"I feel really really sad for her so I wanted to come and pay my respects."

A resident also reminisced about the royal's patronages , saying he had "touched so many lives".

"Prince Philip gave an awful lot to the country and there is a lot of stuff that we can give him a lot of credit for," he said.

"So it is poignant for us to come down and pay our respects and lay some flowers. And whether they will see them or not is no difference, it is the thought that counts.

"I feel that he has touched so many people through his patronages, for example I am a keen sailor, and what he has given to the world of sailing has just been immense.

"And then also the equestrian world, where does it stop, he has touched all of our lives everywhere."

Coronavirus restrictions meant that fewer people were able to visit the town to mark the occasion but residents praised the royal family for "setting an example" by limiting numbers during the ongoing pandemic.

Road signs in the area warned: "Avoid all non-essential travel and do not gather at royal residences," though some visited briefly to lay tributes to the duke.

At midday scores of people gathered in the sunshine to watch as the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery processed along the Long Walk up to Cambridge Gate.

Dozens of riders, wearing black, gold and red uniforms and carrying three guns, rode up to the gate where tributes to the duke have been laid throughout the week.

The regiment fired minute guns from the east lawn of Windsor Castle as Philip's coffin was taken from the castle to St George's Chapel.

Earlier, members of the public expressed their sadness that crowds could not gather in the town, and said the country was "missing out" on fully commemorating the duke's death.