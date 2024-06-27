Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Phil Foden welcomes third child with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke ahead of England's clash with Slovakia at Euro 2024
27 June 2024, 19:21 | Updated: 27 June 2024, 20:21
Phil Foden is set to fly back out to England’s Euro training camp after he and his girlfriend welcomed their third child.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The Football Association confirmed yesterday that the Manchester City star had flown back to the UK on Tuesday due to a ‘pressing family matter’.
He took a plane back to the UK straight after the Three Lions’ draw against Slovenia on Tuesday.
In April, Foden, 24, and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, 22, announced they were expecting their third child as they shared a snap posed in front of a blue and white balloon arch with ‘Baby Foden’ written across it.
Foden is now set to return to Germany and will reportedly be back in training on Friday ahead of England's clash with Slovakia on Sunday, according to the MailOnline.
An FA spokesperson said on Wednesday: "Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter."
Read More; England top of group at Euro 2024 after draw in goalless clash against Slovenia
Read More: England qualify for last 16 at Euro 2024 after Spain beat Albania
Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke already share a son Ronnie, five, and daughter True, who recently turned one.
England are through to the last 16 of the tournament as winners of Group C but have come under criticism over their performances.
Fans booed and hurled empty beer cups at manager Gareth Southgate who has urged the supporters to get behind the side.
He said: "I get it that they are not happy with me, that is the reality, i am not going to back away from that. I need them behind the team."
The footballer and Rebecca reportedly met at a party when they were teenagers in Stockport and she has since been seen supporting him at several of his matches.
Phil became a dad for the first time at the age of 18, when he and Rebecca welcomed Ronnie.