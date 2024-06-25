England top of group at Euro 2024 after draw in goalless clash against Slovenia

England drew 0-0 against Slovenia on Tuesday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

England are the top of their group at the Euros after a draw with Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

Despite disappointment from England fans over the match result, it means Southgate’s side will go through as the winners of Group C.

The 0-0 stalemate will heap more questions on manager Gareth Southgate, despite England topping Group C with five points.

Some fans erupted in anger at the end of the game as footage shared online shows them launching beer cups at the England manager during the team's lap of honour, while others booed at the end of the match.

They will now either face the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Turkey or Georgia at 5pm on Sunday, depending on the outcome of Group F on Wednesday.

Fans at the England game against Slovenia. Picture: Alamy

Their opponents also take the second automatic qualification place - after Denmark also drew against Serbia 0-0.

It comes after it was confirmed on Monday night that England had made it to the last 16 of Euro 2024, regardless of the outcome of tonight's game, after Albania lost out to Spain.

England fans packed out pubs and bars on Tuesday ahead of the clash. Picture: Alamy

Their performance drew in boos from England fans. Picture: Getty

Southgate expressed optimism and singled out substitutes Mainoo and Palmer for particular praise after their point proved enough to top the group.

"I thought we were much improved with the ball and created some good openings but at the moment it's hard work for us and we're not quite getting that break in front of goal," he told ITV.

"I thought the boys that came on had a really good impact on the game and we've had the discipline to keep a clean sheet, which has ended up meaning we top the group.

"They (Mainoo and Palmer) are really young players so we're balancing blooding them in a different environment, but they had a really good impact when they came on and used the ball really well."

However, he urged for patience as his side wait to discover who they will face in the last 16.