England fans pack out pubs and bars ahead of Euros clash with Slovenia

England fans have packed out pubs and bars across the country ahead of a clash with Slovenia in Euro 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

England fans have packed out pubs and bars across the country ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Slovenia this evening.

Fans started their display of support for Southgate’s side early on Tuesday ahead of the 8pm kickoff.

They have been pictured packing out pubs and bars, meanwhile fans at the stadium in Cologne filled out the venue ahead of the clash.

Around 50,000 fans reportedly arrived in the German city on Monday for the game.

It comes after it was confirmed on Monday night that England had made it to the last 16 of Euro 2024 after Albania lost out to Spain.

Fans have been basking in the sun at bars and pubs across the country ahead of England's clash with Slovenia. Picture: Alamy

The results left Gareth Southgate's squad guaranteed to be one of the best-placed third teams should they not finish in the top two of their group.

England - who have four points already, so cannot finish lower than third - can win Group C if they beat Slovenia in Cologne and could also finish top with a draw should Denmark not beat Serbia.

Although, the Three Lions’ have faced scrutiny after their last game with Denmark, drawing with the team 1-1 on Thursday.

The game kicks off at 8pm. Picture: Alamy

Should England draw while Denmark win, then rankings for the top two slots would be decided on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored and then disciplinary points.

Any side which finishes in third place with a better record than three points and a goal difference of minus three will progress into the knockout stage.

If England do go through as winners of Group C, then their last 16 tie will be in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, against a third-placed team from either Group D, E or F.