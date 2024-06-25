England fans pack out pubs and bars ahead of Euros clash with Slovenia

25 June 2024, 19:56

England fans have packed out pubs and bars across the country ahead of a clash with Slovenia in Euro 2024.
Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

England fans have packed out pubs and bars across the country ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Slovenia this evening.





Fans started their display of support for Southgate’s side early on Tuesday ahead of the 8pm kickoff.

They have been pictured packing out pubs and bars, meanwhile fans at the stadium in Cologne filled out the venue ahead of the clash.

Around 50,000 fans reportedly arrived in the German city on Monday for the game.

It comes after it was confirmed on Monday night that England had made it to the last 16 of Euro 2024 after Albania lost out to Spain.

Fans have been basking in the sun at bars and pubs across the country ahead of England's clash with Slovenia.
Picture: Alamy

The results left Gareth Southgate's squad guaranteed to be one of the best-placed third teams should they not finish in the top two of their group.

Read more: England qualify for last 16 at Euro 2024 after Spain beat Albania

Read more: Offices showing England v Slovenia Euros clash could face hefty £1,000 fine

England - who have four points already, so cannot finish lower than third - can win Group C if they beat Slovenia in Cologne and could also finish top with a draw should Denmark not beat Serbia.

Although, the Three Lions’ have faced scrutiny after their last game with Denmark, drawing with the team 1-1 on Thursday.

The game kicks off at 8pm.
Picture: Alamy

Should England draw while Denmark win, then rankings for the top two slots would be decided on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored and then disciplinary points.

Any side which finishes in third place with a better record than three points and a goal difference of minus three will progress into the knockout stage.

If England do go through as winners of Group C, then their last 16 tie will be in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, against a third-placed team from either Group D, E or F.

Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Ed Davey has said that it 'genuinely' hasn't crossed his mind that he might be the future leader of the opposition.

Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

The teenager's account was 'accessed and active', a friend of Jay reportedly said.

Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Celine Dion's diagnosis was featured as part of Amazon Prime series I Am Celine Dion. Images Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios © Amazon Content Services LLC

David Larkin was found while police searched for Jay Slater.

A busy hospital with staff busy at work in an accident and emergency ward in a British hospital

Sir Keir Starmer has made it his ‘moral mission’ to reduce knife crime

Gavin Plumb is accused of plotting to murder Holly Willoughby

Craig Williams said he 'committed an error of judgement, not an offence'. He was dumped by Rishi Sunak along with Laura Saunders (inset)

Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland

Govia Thameslink Railway has put the bins in almost 500 men's toilets

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Japanese emperor and empress meet King Charles and Queen Camilla

Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London

Princess Anne's husband has visited her in hospital

The Met Office has issued multiple "very high" warnings for pollen count

Dua Lipa suffered a security scare while rehearsing for her Glastonbury appearance

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock has died at the age of 49

Jay Slater (main) and Tenerife police hin ting for the missing Brit

Tommy Robinson has been arrested

Home Secretary James Cleverly (left) and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper take part in a live immigration debate on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast at Global Studios in Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 25, 2024.

Home Secretary James Cleverly (left) and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper take part in a live immigration debate on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Big Freeze

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Princess Anne is reportedly unable to remember what happened due to the nature of the injury.

Princess Anne has been injured by a horse

Princess Anne has been injured by a horse

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

