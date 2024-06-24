Offices showing England v Slovenia Euros clash could face hefty £1,000 fine

24 June 2024, 17:58

Bosses face £1,000 fine for letting employees watch England's Euros clash with Denmark in the office
Bosses face £1,000 fine for letting employees watch England's Euros clash with Denmark in the office. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Bosses could be slapped with a hefty £1,000 fine if they allow employees to watch England's final Euro 2024 group game in the office.

The dismal news comes as England prepare to take on Slovenia in their third Group C match of the tournament on Tuesday night.

The fines hinge on TV licensing rules, with research conducted by Office Freedom finding that the majority of shared office spaces aren't covered by a TV license

According to the rules, each business using a shared office must have their own individual license in order to cover themselves if employees choose to watch the game at work.

It follows England's lacklustre 1-1 draw against Denmark on Thursday, with the kick-off time of 5pm leading many fans to cheer on the side from the confines of the office.

Bosses could be slapped with a hefty £1,000 fine if they allow employees to watch England's final group stage game against Denmark in the office.
Bosses could be slapped with a hefty £1,000 fine if they allow employees to watch England's final group stage game against Denmark in the office. Picture: Alamy

Employees hoping to catch matches with an afternoon kick-off are warned to check with bosses whether their premises is covered.

In the UK, anyone found to be watching, downloading or streaming TV without a valid TV licence could face a £1,000 fine.

Rumours have swirled ahead of the final group game, with Gareth Southgate lining up Conor Gallagher to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's starting XI against Slovenia.

The boss is set to remove the Liverpool player from the firing line following widespread criticism of his performance in midfield during the opening two games.

Read more: Princess Anne rushed to hospital with concussion after being kicked in the head by horse on country estate

Read more: British woman 'gang-raped in Paris at music festival'

According to data from Office Freedom's survey, 1 in 4 businesses operate from co-working spaces.

Rumours have swirled ahead of the final group game, with Gareth Southgate lining up Conor Gallagher to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's starting XI against Slovenia.
Rumours have swirled ahead of the final group game, with Gareth Southgate lining up Conor Gallagher to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's starting XI against Slovenia. Picture: Alamy

Shared office spaces may already have a TV licence to cover communal areas, but individual offices will require their own licence in order to avoid breaching regulations.

“With matches being played through afternoons and early evenings, we can imagine many businesses will be eager to allow staff to tune in to watch the action while they are at work," an Office Freedom spokesperson said.

“But with so many now operating in shared office spaces - accommodating around a quarter of workers in the UK, according to survey research - it is important for companies to check if they have a valid TV licence in place."

“For companies currently leasing a shared office space, we’d urge them to check their TV licence as we would hate for anyone to get caught out just for allowing staff to enjoy the festival of football ahead - and the Olympic Games that follow later this summer.”

