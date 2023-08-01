'Full of the spirit of life': Tributes pour in for British mum-of-ten killed in horror car crash on French motorway

At least three people died in the crash. Picture: social media/alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes have been pouring in for the British mother-of-ten who was among those killed during a horror highway pile-up in France.

Miriam Posen, from the Orthodox Jewish community in Stamford Hill in Hackney, died in the crash which involved six other members of her family.

At least three people died in the crash on the A26 south of Lens in France on Sunday evening.

Her husband was also inured, as were two of her daughters, who are said to be recovering "well".

Miriam's son Izzy, who was not in the car at the time, paid tribute to his mother on social media, saying she was "young and healthy".

Izzy wrote online: "My mother sadly passed away yesterday in tragic circumstances.

"She was young and healthy and full of the spirit of life. I loved her so much."

Izzy with his mum Miriam in 2017. Picture: social media

Tributes have poured in for Izzy and his mum below his social media post, with one person commenting: "May her memory be for a blessing.

"I wish you the consolation of happy memories, so soon as the anguish of bereavement passes."

Meanwhile, one of Miriam's neighbours said: "We really can't believe that Miriam has gone.

"She was devoted to her children. It is all so upsetting."

A girl, 19, remained in hospital on Tuesday following the crash.

Another girl, 16, and Miriam's husband were originally in intensive care, while three children - aged eight, 11 and 13 - were injured but not left in a life threatening condition.

A woman, 75, and man, 45, from a second vehicle died from cardiac arrests. Two other passengers in the same car - a boy, 14, and a man, 79 - remain in hospital.

Several people died in the crash. Picture: Alamy

The boy is reportedly in critical condition.

A third car was involved in the horror crash, though a woman in her 30s only suffered minor injuries.

French authorities said that around 60 firefighters were called to the crash site, as well as six medical teams from nearby Samu and two helicopters.

An emergency services spokesperson said: "Three people are dead and dozens injured, including many children. A van with a British family of seven people on board was one of the three vehicles involved in the crash.

"A 40-year-old British woman died instantly, along with two others travelling in another vehicle. The other passengers – aged between six and 48 – were taken to hospital in Cambrai and Arras."

The accident took place shortly after 6pm on Sunday on a section of the motorway where roadworks were taking place, between the towns of Neuville-Saint-Vaast and Thélus.

An investigation into the crash is under way.