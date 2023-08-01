'Full of the spirit of life': Tributes pour in for British mum-of-ten killed in horror car crash on French motorway

1 August 2023, 11:35 | Updated: 1 August 2023, 11:48

At least three people died in the crash
At least three people died in the crash. Picture: social media/alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes have been pouring in for the British mother-of-ten who was among those killed during a horror highway pile-up in France.

Miriam Posen, from the Orthodox Jewish community in Stamford Hill in Hackney, died in the crash which involved six other members of her family.

At least three people died in the crash on the A26 south of Lens in France on Sunday evening.

Her husband was also inured, as were two of her daughters, who are said to be recovering "well".

Miriam's son Izzy, who was not in the car at the time, paid tribute to his mother on social media, saying she was "young and healthy".

Izzy wrote online: "My mother sadly passed away yesterday in tragic circumstances.

"She was young and healthy and full of the spirit of life. I loved her so much."

Izzy with his mum Miriam in 2017
Izzy with his mum Miriam in 2017. Picture: social media

Tributes have poured in for Izzy and his mum below his social media post, with one person commenting: "May her memory be for a blessing.

"I wish you the consolation of happy memories, so soon as the anguish of bereavement passes."

Meanwhile, one of Miriam's neighbours said: "We really can't believe that Miriam has gone.

"She was devoted to her children. It is all so upsetting."

Read More: Brit woman killed in horror crash in France named as Jewish mother-of-ten in her 40s from Stamford Hill

A girl, 19, remained in hospital on Tuesday following the crash.

Another girl, 16, and Miriam's husband were originally in intensive care, while three children - aged eight, 11 and 13 - were injured but not left in a life threatening condition.

A woman, 75, and man, 45, from a second vehicle died from cardiac arrests. Two other passengers in the same car - a boy, 14, and a man, 79 - remain in hospital.

Several people died in the crash
Several people died in the crash. Picture: Alamy

The boy is reportedly in critical condition.

A third car was involved in the horror crash, though a woman in her 30s only suffered minor injuries.

Read More: Brit expat, 76, says he ‘can’t describe’ how he’s feeling as he’s freed over manslaughter of his terminally ill wife

French authorities said that around 60 firefighters were called to the crash site, as well as six medical teams from nearby Samu and two helicopters.

An emergency services spokesperson said: "Three people are dead and dozens injured, including many children. A van with a British family of seven people on board was one of the three vehicles involved in the crash.

"A 40-year-old British woman died instantly, along with two others travelling in another vehicle. The other passengers – aged between six and 48 – were taken to hospital in Cambrai and Arras."

The accident took place shortly after 6pm on Sunday on a section of the motorway where roadworks were taking place, between the towns of Neuville-Saint-Vaast and Thélus.

An investigation into the crash is under way.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Costa has seen a backlash online

Fury as Costa Coffee uses cartoon image of 'trans man' with mastectomy scars as customers threaten to boycott chain

Nigeriens protest

Niger crisis deepens as France plans to evacuate following coup

Thomas Straker posted the picture to his millions of followers on Instagram

'You can take our flavours but won't hire our people': London chef slammed for only hiring white men

Firefighters and a police officer stand next to a damaged building

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack on Moscow skyscraper

A skyscraper in Moscow has been attacked by a drone for the second time in two days

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack in three days on Moscow skyscraper

China Daily Life Weather

At least 20 dead as heavy rainfall engulfs Beijing

Gas storage tanks at National Grid's Grain LNG storage facility

How should the UK respond to Russia’s ‘weaponisation’ of energy this winter?

Carlos De Oliveira

Mar-a-Lago worker appears in court in Trump classified documents case

Funeral in Pakistan

Funerals held after 54 die in bombing at election rally for pro-Taliban cleric

Dani Alves

Dani Alves set to be indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

Elon Musk

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets

Paul Reubens

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies of cancer aged 70

California Wildfire

Crews battle ‘fire whirls’ as part of California blaze in Mojave Desert

Pakistan bomb site

IS claims responsibility for suicide bombing at rally that killed 54 in Pakistan

Lori Vallow Daybell

Mother sentenced over deaths of two children and her romantic rival

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 11: Angus Cloud attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming at NeueHouse Hollywood

Angus Cloud, breakout star of Euphoria, dies aged 25

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden talks to Space Command

Biden ‘keeping Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama’

X logo

‘X’ sign removed from the former Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters

Toyota logo with man walking in front of it

Toyota’s profits rise 78% on strong sales as the parts crunch eases

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi has jail terms reduced by Myanmar’s military-led government

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and a colleague captured on body-worn camera footage

Lawyers in case of shooting on Alec Baldwin set spar over dismissing charges

Man walks past Reserve Bank of Australia

Australian bank holds interest rate at 4.1% but says inflation is too high

Rescuers in orange suits among wreckage

16 killed after crane used to build bridge collapses in India

Pope Francis

Pope Francis adds overnight visit to France to busy travel schedule

A blue moon will appear in August for the last time this decade.

What is a blue moon? How to see the rare double lunar event this August - the last of its kind this decade
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday

Met Office issues weather warnings as Britain to be battered by strong winds and heavy rain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit