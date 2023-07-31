Breaking News

British mother from family-of-seven among three killed in horror pile-up on French highway

At least three people died in the crash. Picture: Google Street View

By StephenRigley

A member of a British family is among several people killed in a horror crash on a French motorway over the weekend, authorities have said.

At least three people, including a mum of seven from the UK, are among those who lost their lives in the collision on the A26 motorway, south of Lens, Northern France, on Sunday evening.

Several children were among the dozen people injured, police said.

French authorities said that around 60 firefighters were on site as well as six medical teams from nearby Samu and two helicopters.

An emergency services spokesperson said: "Three people are dead and dozens injured, including many children. A van with a British family of seven people on board was one of the three vehicles involved in the crash.

"A 40-year-old British woman died instantly, along with two others travelling in another vehicle. The other passengers – aged between six and 48 – were taken to hospital in Cambrai and Arras."

Several victims in the crash, including a 14-year-old boy, remained fighting for their lives in intensive care on Monday morning.

A second vehicle contained four people, a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, who also died.

The other two passengers in this car were a 14-year-old boy and a 79-year-old man who were in a ‘critical condition’.

Around 60 firefighters rushed to the crash site to try and help the victims.

The accident took place shortly after 6pm on Sunday on a section of the motorway where roadworks were taking place, between the towns of Neuville-Saint-Vaast and Thélus.

An investigation into the crash is under way.

More follows